09th Jul 2024

Shrek 5 coming to cinemas July 2026 with original cast returning

Callum Boyle

Shrek 5

Everyone’s favourite ogre is back!

Shrek will be returning to our screens in 2026 after DreamWorks confirmed the return of everyone’s favourite ogre.

All of the usual cast including Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz will return to the swamp for the first time since 2010.

DreamWorks teased the release with a post captioned: “Not too Far, Far Away…@Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz.”

Shrek has been one of the most successful films all time

The release of the first instalment of the Shrek series came in 2001 and won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature all four films have earned more than $2.9bn worldwide.

It’s success has even led to several spin-offs from other characters such as Puss in Boots and was even given the theatre treatment which earned eight Tony nominations and 12 Drama Desk nominations.

Little is known about the plot of the next film so far however Murphy, who plays noble steed Donkey, confirmed earlier this year that Shrek 5 was in the works.

“We started doing [‘Shrek 5’] months ago,” Murphy told Collider. “I did this. I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up. ‘Shrek’ is coming out and Donkey’s gonna have his own movie. We’re gonna do Donkey as well. So we’re gonna do a ‘Shrek,’ and we’re doing a Donkey [movie].”

