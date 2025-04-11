Mick Jagger, 81, and Melanie Hamrick, 37, confirm they are engaged

The pair have been together for ten years

Mick Jagger’s partner Melanie Hamrick has confirmed that the pair are engaged.

The pair first met while they were both touring Japan 11 years ago, and they share one son together.

In a new interview with Paris Match, Hamrick revealed that they have actually been engaged for ‘two or three years.’

However, she revealed they have no imminent plans to get married, as they don’t want to ‘change anything’ about their relationship.

“Maybe one day we’ll marry, maybe not. We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything,” she said in the interview that has been translated from French, via Metro.

The 37-year-old opened up about the secret behind her and the Rolling Stone legend’s long and happy relationship.

"We try to support each other, be there for each other, and make sure everyone is happy," she said.

Jagger and Hamrick hinted at their engagement back in 2023, when she stepped out donning a huge ring.

“‘I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes,” she told People.

“But are we like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other… In my mind, it’s a promise ring. We’ll be immature and call it a promise ring.”

An insider previously told The Mirror: “She was very clear her ring is an ­engagement ring and she is now his fiancée. Her family also very much understand them to be engaged and are thrilled.”

Hamrick shares one son with Jagger, Devereaux Octavian Basil, who was born in 2016.

Jagger has seven other children, and seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.