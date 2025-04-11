Search icon

Entertainment

11th Apr 2025

Mick Jagger, 81, and Melanie Hamrick, 37, confirm they are engaged

Nina McLaughlin

The pair have been together for ten years

Mick Jagger’s partner Melanie Hamrick has confirmed that the pair are engaged.

The pair first met while they were both touring Japan 11 years ago, and they share one son together.

In a new interview with Paris Match, Hamrick revealed that they have actually been engaged for ‘two or three years.’

However, she revealed they have no imminent plans to get married, as they don’t want to ‘change anything’ about their relationship.

“Maybe one day we’ll marry, maybe not. We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything,” she said in the interview that has been translated from French, via Metro.

The 37-year-old opened up about the secret behind her and the Rolling Stone legend’s long and happy relationship.

“We try to support each other, be there for each other, and make sure everyone is happy,” she said. “‘We try to support each other, be there for each other, and make sure everyone is happy.”

Jagger and Hamrick hinted at their engagement back in 2023, when she stepped out donning a huge ring.

“‘I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes,” she told People.

“But are we like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other… In my mind, it’s a promise ring. We’ll be immature and call it a promise ring.”

An insider previously told The Mirror: “She was very clear her ring is an ­engagement ring and she is now his fiancée. Her family also very much understand them to be engaged and are thrilled.”

Hamrick shares one son with Jagger, Devereaux Octavian Basil, who was born in 2016.

Jagger has seven other children, and seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Topics:

Engagement,Mick Jagger,Rolling Stones,Wedding

RELATED ARTICLES

Bride furious after friend demands entire wedding menu is vegan

bride

Bride furious after friend demands entire wedding menu is vegan

By Ryan Price

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

infidelity

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

By Nina McLaughlin

Fans can’t believe Tom Holland asked Zendaya’s dad for permission to propose

celebrity news

Fans can’t believe Tom Holland asked Zendaya’s dad for permission to propose

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

A brilliant modern heist thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

heist

A brilliant modern heist thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video’s fun new action movie shows what Amazon could do with James Bond

action

Prime Video’s fun new action movie shows what Amazon could do with James Bond

By Stephen Porzio

Gladiators announce live tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Gladiators announce live tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Iconic British characters set to star at Universal Theme Park UK revealed

James Bond

Iconic British characters set to star at Universal Theme Park UK revealed

By Dan Seddon

An extremely tense, underseen thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An extremely tense, underseen thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix’s greatest sci-fi series is back with its best season in ages

Netflix

Netflix’s greatest sci-fi series is back with its best season in ages

By Stephen Porzio

Stephen Hawking’s prediction for when the world will end is much sooner than you’d expect

Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking’s prediction for when the world will end is much sooner than you’d expect

By Zoe Hodges

Hiker who was lost for 24 hours ignored calls from rescuers because it was an unknown number

Hiking

Hiker who was lost for 24 hours ignored calls from rescuers because it was an unknown number

By Nina McLaughlin

A brilliant modern heist thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

heist

A brilliant modern heist thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

‘Game changer’ earphones over 35% off as part of limited time deal

Affiliate

‘Game changer’ earphones over 35% off as part of limited time deal

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video’s fun new action movie shows what Amazon could do with James Bond

action

Prime Video’s fun new action movie shows what Amazon could do with James Bond

By Stephen Porzio

China raises tariff on US to 125% as trade war continues

Donald Trump

China raises tariff on US to 125% as trade war continues

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Doctor warns Donald Trump ‘faces serious health condition’

Donald Trump

Doctor warns Donald Trump ‘faces serious health condition’

By Sean Crosbie

Next Top Model star Lucy Markovic dies aged 27

Australia

Next Top Model star Lucy Markovic dies aged 27

By Kat O'Connor

Gladiators announce live tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Gladiators announce live tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Woman stranded as airline refuses to allow ‘support parrot’ on flight

Animals

Woman stranded as airline refuses to allow ‘support parrot’ on flight

By Sean Crosbie

Aldi launches ice cream for dogs just in time for summer

Aldi

Aldi launches ice cream for dogs just in time for summer

By Dan Seddon

Siemens boss, wife and three children killed in New York helicopter crash

Helicopter

Siemens boss, wife and three children killed in New York helicopter crash

By Sean Crosbie

Load more stories