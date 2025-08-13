Search icon

13th Aug 2025

Margot Robbie had no idea her husband was actually in Harry Potter

Nina McLaughlin

‘When it comes to Harry Potter, I’m a massive, massive nerd’

Margot Robbie didn’t know that her husband appeared in the Harry Potter films, despite the fact she’s a massive Harry Potter fan.

The 34-year-old actor married film producer Tom Ackerley in 2016, having met on the set of Suite Française in 2013.

But she joked that she’d have married him sooner if she’d known about his Harry Potter appearance.

Speaking on the Graham Norton Show in 2020, the Aussie said: “When it comes to Harry Potter, I’m a massive, massive nerd.”

A picture of a 12-year-old Margot wearing Harry Potter glasses and holding one of the books was then shown to the audience.

Robbie admitted that she had even lied about her eyesight when she was younger in the hope of getting glasses like the Boy Who Lived.

But it wasn’t until after she married Ackerley that she realised her husband had featured in the films, albeit as an extra.

The Brit had played a Slytherin pupil in the first three Harry Potter films.

Ackerley, front centre, appeared as a Slytherin pupil in the first three films

Recalling when Ackerley told her about his Potter cameo, Robbie joked: “I was like, ‘Had you told me sooner we would’ve been married very quickly!’

“He was an extra when he was a little kid – he was one of the Slytherin extras when Draco pushes some kids out of the way to see Buckbeak in the third book. He pushes my husband out of the way.”

The Harry Potter films have been the subject of some debate in recent months after one of the film’s stars, Miriam Margolyes, suggested adult fans should be “over” the franchise.

She then doubled down on her comments in a separate interview, when she said: “If your balls have dropped, then it’s time to forget about it!”

Harry Potter,Margot Robbie

