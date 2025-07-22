Search icon

22nd Jul 2025

Macaulay Culkin says his son thinks he is Kevin from Home Alone

Sammi Minion

Culkin starred in the beloved Christmas film more than 35-years-ago 

Most famous actors tend to find it difficult to share their work with close family members. 

Both of Julia Roberts and Gwyneth Paltrow have gone on record in the past to say how they’ve straight up refused to put their own films on in front of the family. 

This problem isn’t the case whatsoever for Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin though, who not only shows his films to his two children, but lets them actually live them. 

The iconic 90s flicks have had such an effect on Dakota Song Culkin, that the three-year-old actually thinks he — rather than his dad — is the main character. 

In an interview with E!, Culkin revealed his son “thinks he’s Kevin.”

He added: “I’m like, ‘Do you remember going down that down the stairs on the sled?’ He’s like, ‘Mmhmm, yep. Sure do.’ I’m like, ‘Do you remember when he had yellow hair?’ And he’s like, ‘Uh-huh, yep.'”

The toddler even believes he “fought the burglars” himself! 

Despite initial jealousy over his son stealing some of his memories, Macaulay says he’s delighted to see through his own children how the films continue to have have such a heartwarming effect on new generations of viewers. 

He said: “It’s very rare when you have something that kind of encompasses an important day, and I’m a part of that.” 

“It’s more fun to embrace it than to fight it.”

1990’s Home Alone is regarded as one of the greatest Christmas films of all time.

By the end of the first year of its release, it became the third-highest grossing movie of all time. 

