Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have broken up 

Liam and Millie won reality series Love Island in 2021

Former Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have ended their relationship.

The couple, who won the series in 2021, reportedly went their separate ways during the summer.

An insider told MailOnline that Liam was the one to call things off.

According to a source, the couple tried to make it work, but things weren’t meant to be.

This is the second time the couple has ended their relationship since winning the reality series in 2021.

Liam and Millie also split up back in 2022, but got back together in Easter 2023.

According to reports, Liam ended the relationship because he “wasn’t feeling it” towards the end.

The insider shared:

“Liam and Millie tried to make it work, but eventually it just wasn’t meant to be.

“Nobody thought they were going to get back together after their initial split, so they’ve done well lasting this long – especially as their lives are based in Wales and Essex, respectively.

“But Liam just wasn’t feeling it towards the end, and it was he who instigated the breakup. Millie is gutted but is being a trouper and getting on with life, supported by her girls.”

Their split comes as a surprise to fans after Millie spoke out about hoping to get engaged one day.

During the summer, the reality star told the Daily Mail”

“He’s the one in control of proposing and I’ve gave a little hint and showed him a ring that I would like.

“Not that it means he’ll do it any time soon but I thought better he knows now so when he does decide to, in the future, he knows what ring I like.”