18th Jul 2025

Love Island star quits the show following major controversy

Kat O'Connor

A Love Island star has drastically quit the show

Harrison Solomon has allegedly quit Love Island after fans called for him to be axed from the reality show.

22-year-old Harrison Solomon reportedly left the villa on Thursday night and is already on his way home.

A source told The Sun that Harrison quit the show after a “momentous few days.”

The insider shared: “It’s been a momentous few days for Harrison, and ultimately, he has decided to quit. Everyone was so shocked, and people were crying and hugging him.

They added, “Harrison left the villa late on Thursday night and will be heading home soon.”

“He worked through everything with the ITV duty of care team and is making his way home to his family now.”

News of his exit comes after the reality star was slated over how he was treating Toni Laites and Lauren Wood.

Women’s Aid spoke out about the toxic behaviour on the show and encouraged viewers to keep calling it out.

“Calling it out is a good thing. The fact that so many viewers are picking up on this behaviour is a sign of change.”

Speaking about the controversial reality show, Women’s Aid’s Jessye Wener told The Tab:

“In recent years, Love Island and other forms of reality TV have been repeatedly called out by viewers for allowing in contestants that had a history of abusive, coercive and manipulative behaviour in previous relationships.

“As a result, production companies have been more careful when it comes to selecting contestants and calling out toxic behaviours when we see them.

“Despite these positive steps, we still see unhealthy patterns of behaviour on these shows, showing just how steeped in misogyny and sexism our society still is. Women are often lied to, slut-shamed and manipulated, as well as laughed at behind their backs.

“Misogyny and sexism lay the foundation for the tolerance of abuse and violence – it reinforces a culture that excuses and trivialises violence against women and girls. More must be done to educate contestants on sexism and misogyny, and it is a great credit to viewers who take to social media, continuing to call out these behaviours as soon as they see them.”

Love Island

