New Irish crime thriller featuring Love/Hate star gets first look

The Cardboard Gangsters and Love/Hate star also produced the thriller.

The first trailer has hit the web for Lost City, a new Irish crime thriller movie produced by and starring John Connors (Love/Hate).

Coming from director Seán Murray (Unquiet Graves), the film follows a young boxer in post-ceasefire Belfast whose quiet life changes forever after he falls for a woman on the run from her violent past.

This is as the woman’s ex (Connors), a dangerous Limerick gangster, follows her north.

“Suddenly Belfast collides with the Limerick criminal underworld,” the plot synopsis adds.

Alongside Connors, the cast of Lost City includes Ciaran McCourt (Obituary), Graham Earley (Cardboard Gangsters) and Jade O’Neill (Dead Zero).

The movie does not have a release date yet, but it is said to be “coming soon”.

You can check out its tense teaser trailer below, which is already racking up thousands of views online.