Search icon

Entertainment

07th Jan 2024

Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey welcomes first child

Callum Boyle

Halle Bailey

Bailey had kept the pregnancy a secret

Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey has welcome her first child after having a secret pregnancy.

The actress and singer has usually kept her personal life private and the 23-year-old has taken to Instagram to share the news that she has welcomed her child into the world.

Bailey posted a picture of her hand holding a smaller hand with a gold bracelet with the name ‘Halo’ etched onto it.

She captioned the post: “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo.

“The world is desperate to know you.”

Several big name stars congratulated the actress in the comments.

“Welcome to earth, Halo. We’ve been expecting you. congrats, mama!” rapper Nicki Minaj said.

Sister Sister star Tia Mowry added: “Congrats beauty! Welcome to motherhood.” While another person remarked: “Your terms is the only way anyone needed to know anything and I’m glad you did it just like that!”

Bailey shares her child with rapper DDG. The pair went official back in March 2022 after romance rumors began to grow in January 2022.

Related links:

Topics:

Entertainment,Halle Bailey

RELATED ARTICLES

Die Hard director answers whether or not it’s a Christmas movie

Christmas

Die Hard director answers whether or not it’s a Christmas movie

By Stephen Porzio

Tragic story of child star who went on to commit brutal murder

Crime

Tragic story of child star who went on to commit brutal murder

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 376

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 376

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Did you know we’ve just had ‘Lost Day’? Fear not – answers are here…

Television

Did you know we’ve just had ‘Lost Day’? Fear not – answers are here…

By JOE

The Stone Roses announce three UK tour dates – fans go crazy

Belfast

The Stone Roses announce three UK tour dates – fans go crazy

By Matt Tate

Reaction: End of the road for Top Gear’s Clarkson

BBC

Reaction: End of the road for Top Gear’s Clarkson

By Ben Kenyon

Gilly dropped an absolute bombshell in Game of Thrones that changes everything

Game of Thrones

Gilly dropped an absolute bombshell in Game of Thrones that changes everything

By Paul Moore

Johnny Depp is now appealing the court’s decision to award Amber Heard $2m in damages

Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is now appealing the court’s decision to award Amber Heard $2m in damages

By Kieran Galpin

JK Simmons speaks on *those* hench gym pictures

JK Simmons

JK Simmons speaks on *those* hench gym pictures

By Matt Tate

Newcastle fans have figured out who was responsible for the team photo on the Sunderland pitch

Football

Newcastle fans have figured out who was responsible for the team photo on the Sunderland pitch

By Callum Boyle

Brits looking at ‘ancient’ dog with bite stronger than a lion’s after XL bully ban

Dogs

Brits looking at ‘ancient’ dog with bite stronger than a lion’s after XL bully ban

By Callum Boyle

Quiz: Name all 43 sides to have won the FA Cup

#FootballJOEQuiz

Quiz: Name all 43 sides to have won the FA Cup

By Callum Boyle

Why Man City will refuse to wear FA Cup patches on their shirt vs Huddersfield

FA Cup

Why Man City will refuse to wear FA Cup patches on their shirt vs Huddersfield

By Callum Boyle

Kate Garraway made desperate 12-hour flight to the UK with husband Derek Draper in a bid to save his life

Derek Draper

Kate Garraway made desperate 12-hour flight to the UK with husband Derek Draper in a bid to save his life

By Callum Boyle

Heartwarming moment Jude Bellingham shares his Real Madrid blanket with ball boy

Football

Heartwarming moment Jude Bellingham shares his Real Madrid blanket with ball boy

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Greta Thunberg recycles old Donald Trump tweet in response to his White House exit

Donald Trump

Greta Thunberg recycles old Donald Trump tweet in response to his White House exit

By Simon Lloyd

Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” tops list of most-streamed Halloween songs

Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” tops list of most-streamed Halloween songs

By Will Lavin

Scientist claims adding milk before water improves the flavour of your tea

Food

Scientist claims adding milk before water improves the flavour of your tea

By Charlie Herbert

Gary Neville takes Guillem Balague to task over comments on Alexis Sanchez’s options

Alexis Sanchez

Gary Neville takes Guillem Balague to task over comments on Alexis Sanchez’s options

By Darragh Murphy

Gary Neville starts campaign to stage nationwide protest against 1% pay increase for nurses

budget 2021

Gary Neville starts campaign to stage nationwide protest against 1% pay increase for nurses

By Reuben Pinder

A flip of a coin could determine if England win their World Cup group

Belgium

A flip of a coin could determine if England win their World Cup group

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories