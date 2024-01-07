Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey welcomes first child

Bailey had kept the pregnancy a secret

Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey has welcome her first child after having a secret pregnancy.

The actress and singer has usually kept her personal life private and the 23-year-old has taken to Instagram to share the news that she has welcomed her child into the world.

Bailey posted a picture of her hand holding a smaller hand with a gold bracelet with the name ‘Halo’ etched onto it.

She captioned the post: “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo.

“The world is desperate to know you.”

Several big name stars congratulated the actress in the comments.

“Welcome to earth, Halo. We’ve been expecting you. congrats, mama!” rapper Nicki Minaj said.

Sister Sister star Tia Mowry added: “Congrats beauty! Welcome to motherhood.” While another person remarked: “Your terms is the only way anyone needed to know anything and I’m glad you did it just like that!”

Bailey shares her child with rapper DDG. The pair went official back in March 2022 after romance rumors began to grow in January 2022.

