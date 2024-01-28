Search icon

28th Jan 2024

Limitless winners “too emotional to speak” after winning life changing amount

Joseph Loftus

‘Oh my clever boys’.

Last night, viewers of Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win were left in tears when a father and son team were unable to speak after bagging a life-changing amount of money.

During the episode, son Mark, 40, and dad David, 67, took part in the show to win money for their family.

David explained while playing the game that he had had cancer in the last year and is visually impaired but still wants to live his life to the full.

In the end, the duo cashed out with £250,000 and the team were overcome with emotion as the show came to an end.

When they made their decision to cash out at 250k, Dec said to the pair: “£250,000 you’re taking away tonight, can you sum it up, David?” to which David, who was left in tears, admitted: “I think my face says it all, I’m just too emotional, I’m sorry”.

Mark was asked the same question, to which he said: “I’m a mess, I’m an absolute mess”, adding it was ‘life-changing’ money.

Later on, it showed the father and son ringing Mark’s mum and David’s wife, where Mark said: “Hi mum, I’m still here, hang on. We just won £250,000!” to which Mark’s mum said: “What?! What?! No! Oh, my clever boys!”

Well deserved.

