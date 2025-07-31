Search icon

Entertainment

31st Jul 2025

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are reportedly dating

Kat O'Connor

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson met on the set of The Naked Gun reboot

Irish actor Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are reportedly dating.

The rumoured couple met on the set of The Naked Gun reboot and are now enjoying a “budding romance in the early stages.”

An insider told People that the actors are taking things slow, but are “enjoying each other’s company.”

“It’s a budding romance in the early stages. It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other.”

Neeson has spoken highly of Pamela Anderson since working together.

He previously told People, “With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her. She’s just terrific to work with. I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you. No huge ego.

The actor added, “She just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with.”

Anderson has described the Irish actor as the “perfect gentleman.”

She also told People: “We definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving.”

Liam Neeson has been publicly single since the untimely passing of his wife, Natasha Richardson.

The Parent Trap actress tragically died from an epidural hematoma after sustaining a head injury during a beginner skiing lesson.

Anderson was previously married to Tommy Lee. Her most recent relationship was with Dan Hayhurst, but they called it quits in 2022.

Topics:

celebrity,Dating,Liam Neeson,Pamela Anderson

RELATED ARTICLES

People call for Ed Sheeran to be ‘cancelled’ after he’s pictured drinking pint with Johnny Depp

cancel culture

People call for Ed Sheeran to be ‘cancelled’ after he’s pictured drinking pint with Johnny Depp

By JOE

James Whale says he ‘probably won’t be here next week’ as he moves into hospice

Cancer

James Whale says he ‘probably won’t be here next week’ as he moves into hospice

By Dan Seddon

Bizarre Trisha Paytas conspiracy theory reignites after Ozzy Osbourne’s death

celebrity

Bizarre Trisha Paytas conspiracy theory reignites after Ozzy Osbourne’s death

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Kelly Clarkson admits she spanks her children if they misbehave

American Idol

Kelly Clarkson admits she spanks her children if they misbehave

By JOE

A terrifying post-apocalyptic war drama movie is on TV tonight

Film

A terrifying post-apocalyptic war drama movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

New thriller movie from In Bruges director gets exciting first plot details

Interview

New thriller movie from In Bruges director gets exciting first plot details

By Stephen Porzio

Ebon Moss-Bachrach on whether his Avengers co-stars could appear in The Bear

Avengers

Ebon Moss-Bachrach on whether his Avengers co-stars could appear in The Bear

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix is about to remove one of the best action thriller movies of the 21st century

Netflix

Netflix is about to remove one of the best action thriller movies of the 21st century

By Stephen Porzio

Brendan Gleeson’s documentary about legendary pub is airing on TV tonight

Brendan Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson’s documentary about legendary pub is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

UK Church elects first female and openly gay Archbishop

Church

UK Church elects first female and openly gay Archbishop

By Harry Warner

Missing minute of Jeffrey Epstein jail tape has ‘been found’

News

Missing minute of Jeffrey Epstein jail tape has ‘been found’

By Harry Warner

Former Barcelona player hospitalised after being bitten by dog in genital area

Barcelona

Former Barcelona player hospitalised after being bitten by dog in genital area

By JOE

Kelly Clarkson admits she spanks her children if they misbehave

American Idol

Kelly Clarkson admits she spanks her children if they misbehave

By JOE

Surprising percentage of people that masturbate at work has been revealed

masturbation

Surprising percentage of people that masturbate at work has been revealed

By JOE

Travel chaos as planes grounded across multiple major UK airports

Travel chaos as planes grounded across multiple major UK airports

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Gemma Collins accidentally leaks bizarre wedding plans in social media post to fans

dancing on ice

Gemma Collins accidentally leaks bizarre wedding plans in social media post to fans

By JOE

Supercomputer predicts 2025-26 Premier League table with one major shock

Supercomputer predicts 2025-26 Premier League table with one major shock

By JOE

Sharon Osbourne’s heartbreaking tribute to Ozzy as she lays husband to rest

Birmingham

Sharon Osbourne’s heartbreaking tribute to Ozzy as she lays husband to rest

By Nina McLaughlin

Ryanair refuses widow refund for dead husband ‘unless he complains from beyond the grave’

News

Ryanair refuses widow refund for dead husband ‘unless he complains from beyond the grave’

By Harry Warner

Alexander Isak reaches verbal agreement in principle with Liverpool

Alexander Isak reaches verbal agreement in principle with Liverpool

By Jacob Entwistle

Study reveals top 40 jobs most at risk of being taken over by AI

AI

Study reveals top 40 jobs most at risk of being taken over by AI

By Harry Warner

Load more stories