Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson met on the set of The Naked Gun reboot

Irish actor Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are reportedly dating.

The rumoured couple met on the set of The Naked Gun reboot and are now enjoying a “budding romance in the early stages.”

An insider told People that the actors are taking things slow, but are “enjoying each other’s company.”

“It’s a budding romance in the early stages. It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other.”

Neeson has spoken highly of Pamela Anderson since working together.

He previously told People, “With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her. She’s just terrific to work with. I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you. No huge ego.

The actor added, “She just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with.”

Anderson has described the Irish actor as the “perfect gentleman.”

She also told People: “We definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving.”

Liam Neeson has been publicly single since the untimely passing of his wife, Natasha Richardson.

The Parent Trap actress tragically died from an epidural hematoma after sustaining a head injury during a beginner skiing lesson.

Anderson was previously married to Tommy Lee. Her most recent relationship was with Dan Hayhurst, but they called it quits in 2022.