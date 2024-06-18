Lewis Capaldi pictured for the first time in a year as he teases music comeback

‘There’s been a sea change in how he’s feeling’

Lewis Capaldi has been pictured in the studio for the first time in a year, giving fans hope that new music could be on the way from the singer.

In June last year, the Scot announced he was taking an indefinite break from music and touring so that he could spend time “getting my mental and physical health in order.”

This came just two days after he was forced to end his set at Glastonbury early as he struggled with tics caused by his Tourettes and started to lose his voice.

But it looks like the 27-year-old may be gearing up for a return to the music industry. In a picture obtained by the Sun, Capaldi is seen holding a guitar in his home music studio alongside British singer-songwriter Dan D’Lion.

The snap was taken last week, and a source told the publication “so much has changed” for the singer in the last 12 months.

They said: “Lewis is doing really well, so much has changed in the past year. He has been looking after himself and getting lots of help and there’s been a sea change in how he’s feeling.

“There are no plans to return anytime soon but it’s promising that he is back jamming with his mates and thinking about music. It looked touch and go whether he would want to, or be able, to return at one point. So things are really looking up.”

There was an outpouring of support for Lewis Capaldi after he struggled during his Glastonbury set last June (Getty)

In a message announcing his break from music for the “foreseeable future”, the Someone You Loved hitmaker said last year: “I used to be able to enjoy every second of show like this and I’d hoped three weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

This came just weeks after he released his second album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, which went to number one in the UK and featured hit songs such as Forget Me, Pointless and Wish You the Best.

Even since he shot to fame in 2018 with his record-breaking single Someone You Loved, Capaldi has been praised for his openness about his Tourettes and mental health, and there was an outpouring of support for him when he announced he would be stepping away from the industry.