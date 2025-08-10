Kylie Jenner lost nearly 1 million followers after sharing controversial Instagram picture

What’s one in a sea of 393 million?

Kylie Jenner has lost nearly 1 million followers after sharing a controversial Instagram picture.

The owner of a billion-dollar empire is the most followed of all the Kar/Jenner’s, with over 393 million Instagram fans.

While it’s difficult to keep count of such a number, internet sleuths were quick to notice a drop in followers, and it all came in the style of old-school celebrity beef.

Fans noticed that Jenner was pulled into the alleged feud between her best friend, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez.

It’s been long believed that Bieber and Gomez were feuding due to their respective relationships with Justin Bieber, Hailey’s husband.

Selena and Justin had an on-again, off-again relationship since 2010 but split for good in early 2018, just a few months prior to his and Hailey’s wedding.

The feud re-lit itself when internet users believed Kylie and Hailey made a dig at Gomez on their Instagram stories.

Gomez had shared a clip poking fun at herself, saying she had laminated her brows ‘too much.’

Just hours later, Jenner shared a screenshot of her on FaceTime with Bieber, both of whom are zooming in on their eyebrows.

Many fans interpreted this as an insult to Gomez and branded the pair as ‘mean girls’.

In the following week, the Kylie Cosmetics founder lost over 750,000 followers, with Bieber dropping 922,000 in the same period.

Jenner didn’t ignore the claims and addressed the issue at the time comenting on a TikTom saying: “This is reaching.

“No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.”

Gomez confirmed this by replying to the comment: “Agreed @kyliejenner. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Safe to say the follower drop made little to no difference, besides what’s one in a sea of 393 million?