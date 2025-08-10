Search icon

Entertainment

10th Aug 2025

Kylie Jenner lost nearly 1 million followers after sharing controversial Instagram picture

Ava Keady

What’s one in a sea of 393 million?

Kylie Jenner has lost nearly 1 million followers after sharing a controversial Instagram picture.

The owner of a billion-dollar empire is the most followed of all the Kar/Jenner’s, with over 393 million Instagram fans.

While it’s difficult to keep count of such a number, internet sleuths were quick to notice a drop in followers, and it all came in the style of old-school celebrity beef.

Fans noticed that Jenner was pulled into the alleged feud between her best friend, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez.

It’s been long believed that Bieber and Gomez were feuding due to their respective relationships with Justin Bieber, Hailey’s husband.

Selena and Justin had an on-again, off-again relationship since 2010 but split for good in early 2018, just a few months prior to his and Hailey’s wedding.

The feud re-lit itself when internet users believed Kylie and Hailey made a dig at Gomez on their Instagram stories.

Gomez had shared a clip poking fun at herself, saying she had laminated her brows ‘too much.’

Just hours later, Jenner shared a screenshot of her on FaceTime with Bieber, both of whom are zooming in on their eyebrows.

Many fans interpreted this as an insult to Gomez and branded the pair as ‘mean girls’.

In the following week, the Kylie Cosmetics founder lost over 750,000 followers, with Bieber dropping 922,000 in the same period.

Jenner didn’t ignore the claims and addressed the issue at the time comenting on a TikTom saying: “This is reaching.

“No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.”

Gomez confirmed this by replying to the comment: “Agreed @kyliejenner. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Safe to say the follower drop made little to no difference, besides what’s one in a sea of 393 million?

Topics:

Hailey Bieber,Justin Bieber,Kardashians,Kylie Jenner,Selena Gomez

RELATED ARTICLES

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

By JOE

Kylie Jenner violates huge dress code Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez’s wedding

Bezos

Kylie Jenner violates huge dress code Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez’s wedding

By Erin McLaughlin

Selena Gomez gifted bath full of real cheese by fiance for Valentine’s

celebrity news

Selena Gomez gifted bath full of real cheese by fiance for Valentine’s

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

One of the best thrillers of all time is among the movies on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the best thrillers of all time is among the movies on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Freddie Mercury’s ‘secret daughter’ speaks out for first time about her late father

celebrity

Freddie Mercury’s ‘secret daughter’ speaks out for first time about her late father

By Dan Seddon

One of the most beloved shows of recent years gets new prequel streaming now

fantasy

One of the most beloved shows of recent years gets new prequel streaming now

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best sci-fi shows of 2025 is finally available to stream next week

Sci-Fi

One of the best sci-fi shows of 2025 is finally available to stream next week

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best thriller movies of the decade is on TV tonight

Horror

One of the best thriller movies of the decade is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Piers Morgan slammed after accusing Beyoncé of ‘culturally appropriating’ Marilyn Monroe in new campaign

Piers Morgan slammed after accusing Beyoncé of ‘culturally appropriating’ Marilyn Monroe in new campaign

By Erin McLaughlin

GTA 6 release date confirmed amid concerns over pricing

Grand Theft Auto

GTA 6 release date confirmed amid concerns over pricing

By Dan Seddon

Jota minute silence cut short after disruption from Palace fans at Charity Shield

Charity Shield

Jota minute silence cut short after disruption from Palace fans at Charity Shield

By Colmán Stanley

Four members of UK family die in car crash in Portugal

Death

Four members of UK family die in car crash in Portugal

By Nina McLaughlin

Exact date UK temperatures set to hit 34 degrees as another heatwave looms

met office

Exact date UK temperatures set to hit 34 degrees as another heatwave looms

By Nina McLaughlin

One of the best thrillers of all time is among the movies on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the best thrillers of all time is among the movies on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Police report reveals harrowing new details over death of TikToker’s 3-year-old son

drowned

Police report reveals harrowing new details over death of TikToker’s 3-year-old son

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Woman eats at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant and immediately sends food back

food review

Woman eats at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant and immediately sends food back

By Ava Keady

Second boxer from same event dies from brain injuries

Boxing

Second boxer from same event dies from brain injuries

By Dan Seddon

Foreign criminals to face deportation immediately after sentencing under new proposals

Crime

Foreign criminals to face deportation immediately after sentencing under new proposals

By Nina McLaughlin

Mason Greenwood has shirt ripped by Tyrone Mings during heated moment

Aston Villa

Mason Greenwood has shirt ripped by Tyrone Mings during heated moment

By Colmán Stanley

Freddie Mercury’s ‘secret daughter’ speaks out for first time about her late father

celebrity

Freddie Mercury’s ‘secret daughter’ speaks out for first time about her late father

By Dan Seddon

Police arrest nearly 500 people at protest over Palestine Action ban

London

Police arrest nearly 500 people at protest over Palestine Action ban

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories