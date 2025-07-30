Search icon

Entertainment

30th Jul 2025

Kelly Clarkson admits she spanks her children if they misbehave

JOE

Clarkson said it was ‘tricky’ to smack her children in public

Parents everywhere are divided the world over on the issue of smacking, but Kelly Clarkson isn’t so on the fence over the issue.

The American Idol winner has said she’s “not above” smacking, admitting, “I do that”, and has even spoken about the difficulties of disciplining her children in public.

Clarkson said it becomes “tricky” to spank her kids out in public, because smacking is frowned upon.

Speaking on Atlanta Radio station 94.1 in 2018, Clarkson said: “I’m not above a spanking, which people aren’t necessarily into. I don’t mean hitting her hard, I just mean a spanking.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show host went on: “My parents spanked me, and I did fine in life, and I feel fine about it, and I do that as well.

“That’s a tricky thing, when you’re out in public, because then people are like, they think that’s wrong or something, but I find nothing wrong with a spanking.”

Clarkson did, however, say she doesn’t just smack her kids on the spot. Rather she warns them first.

She said: “I’m like, ‘Hi, I’m going to spank you on your bottom if you don’t stop right now, this is ridiculous’.

“Honestly it’s really helped. She doesn’t do that kind of stuff as often.”

It is not known if Clarkson’s views on smacking have changed in recent years.

Clarkson shares two children with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, daughter River Rose, eight, and son Remington Alexander, six.

She often speaks candidly about parentings, and has told of the “mum guilt” she experienced.

She told Redbook in 2016: “I have a lot of mum guilt. If you’re a mum, you want to be with your kid every day.

“You don’t want to miss a moment, you want her to need you and want you and not want somebody else.”

Clarkson added: “I’m not gonna BS you, that’s hard. There are days where I cry and I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I can handle all this!’ or get it all done.

“But at the end of the day, 99 percent of the time, it’s awesome and it’s worth it, and that’s what I say to myself.”

The star also told how having children “brought fear into her life”, because before she became a mum she was “fearless”.

“Now I go to bed and I have nightmares of someone just grabbing my little girl and running. “It’s always about me not being able to protect my kids somehow.”

Topics:

American Idol,Kelly Clarkson,Parenting

RELATED ARTICLES

Mum divides internet after telling her kids to ‘hit back and defend yourself’ against bullies

Bullying

Mum divides internet after telling her kids to ‘hit back and defend yourself’ against bullies

By Dan Seddon

Expert says parents should ask babies for permission before changing their nappies

Australia

Expert says parents should ask babies for permission before changing their nappies

By JOE

Influencer throws his screaming 7-year-old son from cliff to ‘teach him a lesson’

Influencer

Influencer throws his screaming 7-year-old son from cliff to ‘teach him a lesson’

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

A terrifying post-apocalyptic war drama movie is on TV tonight

Film

A terrifying post-apocalyptic war drama movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

People call for Ed Sheeran to be ‘cancelled’ after he’s pictured drinking pint with Johnny Depp

cancel culture

People call for Ed Sheeran to be ‘cancelled’ after he’s pictured drinking pint with Johnny Depp

By JOE

New thriller movie from In Bruges director gets exciting first plot details

Interview

New thriller movie from In Bruges director gets exciting first plot details

By Stephen Porzio

Ebon Moss-Bachrach on whether his Avengers co-stars could appear in The Bear

Avengers

Ebon Moss-Bachrach on whether his Avengers co-stars could appear in The Bear

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix is about to remove one of the best action thriller movies of the 21st century

Netflix

Netflix is about to remove one of the best action thriller movies of the 21st century

By Stephen Porzio

Brendan Gleeson’s documentary about legendary pub is airing on TV tonight

Brendan Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson’s documentary about legendary pub is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Former Barcelona player hospitalised after being bitten by dog in genital area

Barcelona

Former Barcelona player hospitalised after being bitten by dog in genital area

By JOE

Surprising percentage of people that masturbate at work has been revealed

masturbation

Surprising percentage of people that masturbate at work has been revealed

By JOE

Travel chaos as planes grounded across multiple major UK airports

Travel chaos as planes grounded across multiple major UK airports

By Nina McLaughlin

Gemma Collins accidentally leaks bizarre wedding plans in social media post to fans

dancing on ice

Gemma Collins accidentally leaks bizarre wedding plans in social media post to fans

By JOE

Supercomputer predicts 2025-26 Premier League table with one major shock

Supercomputer predicts 2025-26 Premier League table with one major shock

By JOE

Sharon Osbourne’s heartbreaking tribute to Ozzy as she lays husband to rest

Birmingham

Sharon Osbourne’s heartbreaking tribute to Ozzy as she lays husband to rest

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Ryanair refuses widow refund for dead husband ‘unless he complains from beyond the grave’

News

Ryanair refuses widow refund for dead husband ‘unless he complains from beyond the grave’

By Harry Warner

Alexander Isak reaches verbal agreement in principle with Liverpool

Alexander Isak reaches verbal agreement in principle with Liverpool

By Jacob Entwistle

Study reveals top 40 jobs most at risk of being taken over by AI

AI

Study reveals top 40 jobs most at risk of being taken over by AI

By Harry Warner

Jill Scott Once Played in Front of 200 Fans – Now the Women’s Euros Has Sold 300,000 Tickets

Jill Scott Once Played in Front of 200 Fans – Now the Women’s Euros Has Sold 300,000 Tickets

By JOE

Aldi to become first supermarket in UK to introduce £13 rule

Aldi

Aldi to become first supermarket in UK to introduce £13 rule

By Nina McLaughlin

Wrexham set to move for former Premier League captain

Wrexham set to move for former Premier League captain

By Jacob Entwistle

Load more stories