Jodie Comer and Michelle Keegan ‘battle it out’ to be the next Bond girl

Casting rumours for the next Bond girl are flying around

Everyone is always talking about who will be the next James Bond, but currently rumours are swirling as to who will be the next female lead in the beloved franchise.

With past Bond girls including Halle Berry, Gemma Arteton and Ursula Andress, it’s fair to say the role is a coveted one.

Well, the bookies seem to have a hunch as two famous faces are leading as favourites.

In the running at the moment is Michelle Keegan and Jodie Comer.

Keegan, a former Corrie actress, is a household name in the UK, and her recent leading role in Netflix’s Harlan Coben adaptation, Fool Me Once, has once again landed her in the spotlight.

Comer, on the other hand, has had a bumper few years, with her role in Killing Eve capturing the attention of people across the globe.

James Leyfield, a betting expert at Gambling.com, explained the odds behind the Comer rumours to the Daily Express.

“Jodie Comer is the 6/4 favourite on specials betting sites to be the next female lead in a Bond movie,” he said.

“The actress has had the perfect training ground in the hit BBC spy thriller Killing Eve, for which she landed a Primetime Emmy Award for her superb portrayal of sociopathic assassin Villanelle.

“She could be an ideal Bond Girl, but could be just as effective as the main villain in the next Bond movie,” he concluded.

On Keegan, Leyfield shared: “Michelle, who is 5/2 to be the next Bond Girl, started out in soaps, starring as barmaid Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street for six years.

“That means she already knows how to perfect a martini – shaken, not stirred – but more than that, she could be an ideal MI6 colleague for Bond.”

Other names being floated include Phoebe Dynevor and Marisa Abela, who are both at 4/1 on betting apps.