Jimmy Carr slammed for brutal Bonnie Blue joke

The comedian was asked for his thoughts on the OnlyFans star during a live show.

Jimmy Carr has weighed in on the discourse surrounding OnlyFans model and influencer Bonnie Blue, who made headlines after she broke a world record by having sex with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

Earlier this year, the 25-year-old shed some light on how she apparently managed to sleep with more than 1,000 men in less than a day.

In the video announcing her record-breaking achievement, the adult star explained to Josh Lee Spooner that she started with ‘gangbangs’, before later switching to one-on-one.

When asked how she felt, and whether any parts of her body hurt, she said: “Probably down there, a little bit. I don’t need a wheelchair, I am fine. It just feels like I’ve had a heavy day in the bedroom, which is exactly what I’ve had.

She added: “If it had carried on like it did for the first three, four hours I would have struggled.”

British funnyman Carr has criticised the adult star, claiming that her father would be “disappointed” in her.

During a recent stand-up show, a member of the audience shouted out the following question to the 8 Out of 10 Cats host: “What do you think of Bonnie Blue?!”

Carr responded: “Well. I don’t know. We’re very judgy about such things, but we’ve all seen hot dog eating contests. It’s no different.

"What do you think of Bonnie Blue?!"

Get tickets: https://t.co/wIfE4mUrZo pic.twitter.com/tOYTm33Wms — Jimmy Carr (@jimmycarr) January 16, 2025

“I’m pretty sex positive,” he added. “I wouldn’t judge her for that. I presume she made a ton of money doing it, right? I think there’s an odd thing where we slut shame because of numbers.

“Imagine someone goes on honeymoon and they get f***ed for 12 hours straight by their husband. We’re not judging that right? But if you have 12 hours of sex with a thousand random guys. Her c**t must be ruined. It’s the fucking same.”

The 52-year-old continued: “Was she trying to break a record? She got the world record? What for? Most disappointed Dad?”

Many users on X were unhappy with Carr’s dig at Bonnie Blue, and took to the comments section to call him out for the ‘cheap shot’.

One user wrote: “The thing is they will be remembered. You will not. Not Jimmy but you, the person reading this.”

Another posted: “I don’t understand why people are attacking her. That was her choice, she loves doing this, she is living her life the way she wants it, this is what she enjoys, it was all done in a safe manner for everyone. So what is the issue?”

A third person simply put: “Jimmy. This is a terrible take.”

Bonnie Blue broke the previous record of 919 men in 12 hours, which was held by adult film star Lisa Sparks.

Sparks completed her feat at the Third Annual World Gangbang Championship in Warsaw back in 2004.

Yesterday, a man who stood in line alongside more than 1,000 men to have sex with Bonnie Blue spoke out about his experience.

Ali Walker, 42, had hoped to be one of the men to have sex with Bonnie, but ended up being put off by the scenes he saw in the queue, such as men lined up in boxer shorts and “bank-robber style” balaclavas.

He told MailOnline: “I had been told it was one-to-one sessions, so I presumed you got into a room with her one at a time but when I got there it was a free for all.

“There were around 30 or 40 guys around her at any one time all taking turns,” he added. “She was surrounded by guys.

“There were so many guys there and I’m quite shy. I’ve never been involved in anything like that so I didn’t get involved.”

The Sun reported that a video of the day will be shared on Bonnie’s OnlyFans in due course.