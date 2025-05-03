Search icon

Entertainment

03rd May 2025

Jennifer Lawrence admits not understanding movie she starred in despite sleeping with the director

Charlie Herbert

‘I was sleeping with the director, so I had the CliffNotes’

Jennifer Lawrence has admitted she barely understood a film she starred in, despite being very familiar with the director.

Lawrence is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. Along with appearing in blockbuster franchises like The Hunger Games and X-Men, Lawrence has also received critical acclaim for her performances, winning the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Silver Linings Playbook back in 2012.

In 2017, the 34-year-old appeared in Mother!, a horror film about an unnamed mother whose home is taken over by strangers.

Lawrence played the mother in question and the film had an A-list cast including Javier Bardem, Domhnall Gleeson, Michelle Wiig and Brian Gleeson.

Whilst critics seemed to like the film – it has a decent-enough score of 68 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes – many viewers weren’t impressed.

The main complaint about Mother! was just how confusing it was, and even Lawrence has admitted she wasn’t entirely sure what was going on plot-wise.

This was despite the fact that she was sleeping with the film’s director Darren Aronofsky at the time.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the actor was asked by host Andy Cohen: “On a scale of one to totally confused, how much did you understand your film Mother!?”

After bursting out laughing, she replied in typically honest fashion: “I’m going to be honest. Well, I was sleeping with the director, so I had the CliffNotes. So, five. Or four?”

Aronofsky himself has openly said Mother! is meant to be difficult viewing for cinema-goers, saying that he “wanted a make a punk movie and come at you.”

Lawrence and Aronofsky met during filming of Mother!, but called time on their relationship two months after the film’s release.

She has previously spoken about how working on the same project as Aronofsky took its toll on them both.

In an interview with Adam Sandler, she said: “Normally, I promote a movie, ask people to go see it, and then it’s just out of your hands.

“I normally just kind of let it go. Dating the director was different. We’d be on the [press] tour together, I’d come back to the hotel, and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is a movie.

“He comes back from the tour, and that’s all he wants to talk about and I get it.

“It’s his baby. He wrote it. He conceived it. He directed it.”

She continued: “I was doing double duty trying to be a supportive partner, while also being like, ‘Can I please, for the love of God, not think about Mother! for one second?’

“I finally was just like, ‘It’s not healthy. Neither of us are doing it because if I read it, I start getting defensive.’ Especially because it’s my man.”

