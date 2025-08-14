Search icon

14th Aug 2025

Jeff Bezos ‘obsessed’ with making wife Lauren Sanchez next Bond girl

Nina McLaughlin

“Jeff wants her on screen, period.”

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly ‘obsessed’ with getting his wife, Lauren Sanchez, cast as the next Bond girl.

Bezos and Sanchez married earlier this year in a huge event that took over the Italian tourist hotspot of Venice.

However, after tying the knot, it appears Bezos has set his sights on a new role for his wife.

The billionaire is reportedly looking to get Sanchez cast in one of the most lusted-after roles in Hollywood – as a Bond girl.

“He’s obsessed,” a Hollywood insider told Rob Shuter’s newsletter.

“This isn’t just fantasy casting — Jeff wants her on screen, period.”

It’s reported that Bezos wants his wife ‘front and centre’ of the project.

“She’s not an actress,” a studio executive said. “But she’s Jeff’s muse, and when you spend $8 billion, you get what you want.”

Bezos’ Amazon acquired MGM Studios for $8 billion back in 2021, giving the 61-year-old a lot of power over what will go on in the 26th instalment of the franchise.

Sanchez may not be an actress, but is instead a former journalist turned author, who also has a pilot’s licence and is the founder of Black Ops Aviation.

Topics:

Amazon,James Bond,Jeff Bezos,Lauren Sanchez,MGM Studios

