Jason Momoa stuns fans after shaving off his beard for the first time in six years

Aquaman’s iconic beard is no more

Jason Momoa celebrated the sixth anniversary of his Hawaiian water company, Mananalu, by shaving off his iconic beard.

The actor posted a video to his Instagram yesterday (30 July) where he can be seen going all out with a razor, ditching the legendary beard he’s best known for.

Unsurprisingly, Jason is left with a clean shave and an impressive jawline.

The Aquaman star is known for his rugged, smouldering look, and even though Jason Momoa can rock any type of facial hair, it does take some getting used to.

Even Jason was shocked when he caught a glimpse of his reflection in the mirror. In the video, you can see Jason Momoa shaking his head before exclaiming how much he hates his new clean look.

However, the shave wasn’t purely to shock fans around the world, according to the actor, it reminded him of the early days of launching Mananalu.

For its new partnership with Boomerang Water to introduce a closed-loop system that sanitises and bottles water onsite, Jason wanted to mark the milestone by doing something special, and special it definitely was.