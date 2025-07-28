Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

What a blissful existence

Jackie Chan made plenty of people very envious after he revealed in an interview that he is completely unaware of the Kardashians’ existence.

The film icon and martial arts legend was being interviewed by Access Hollywood when he was asked who his favourite Kardashian is.

Completely baffled, the 71-year-old seemed to have never heard the word ‘Kardashian’ before, asking if it was even English.

Somehow, despite a life in Hollywood and showbiz, the Rush Hour star seems to have remained sheltered from the phenomena that is the Kardashian family.

Back in 2017, Chan was promoting his new film The Foreigner, when he sat down for an interview with Access Hollywood.

By this point, the Kardashians were easily one of the most famous families in the world. Kim was still married to Kanye, and Keeping Up With the Kardashians had been on TV for a decade

Yet Chan didn’t have a scooby who they were.

The interviewers posed the question to Chan, “We’re going to have you name your favorite Kardashian. Who do you like?”, to which he responded: “Kardashian? What do you mean Kardashian?”

When they then asked if he knows the Kardashians, he replied: “No, I don’t know – is that English?

“I’ve never heard them before!”

Fans loved his response, and the clip has since resurfaced on the Reddit thread r/MadeMeSmile.

“Just another reason to treasure this man,” one response said, while another replied: “Best response ever.”

Another Redditor joked: “Wish I could have this mindset where I don’t know a single Kardashian.”

Someone else penned: “Blessed sweet oblivion. All of us wish we had never heard that name.”

Since the interview, Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to an end on E! after 20 seasons, but was then picked up by Disney+ who launched their own series, The Kardashians.