Search icon

Entertainment

29th Aug 2025

Inbetweeners star Simon Bird cast alongside Ryan Gosling in Star Wars: Starfighter

Sammi Minion

He’s best known for playing Will in ‘The Inbetweeners’

The star of one of the 21st Century’s best loved cult comedy series is set to appear in an upcoming Star Wars project.

Simon Bird, who played Will in E4’s The Inbetweeners from 2008 to 2010, will star alongside the likes of Ryan Gosling and Matt Smith in Star Wars: Starfighter.

The new film is set to release in the Spring of 2027 and is directed by Shawn Levy, who is best known for last year’s smash hit Deadpool & Wolverine.

Shawn Levy announced details about the new film today, saying: “I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter.

“From the day [Lucasfilm president] Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally.

Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime.”

Very little is known about the plot so far, with Lucasfilm deliberately keeping things under wraps.

The only details that have been released are that the film is an “entirely original story set in a period of time never before explored in Star Wars.”

Topics:

Movies,Star Wars,the inbetweeners

RELATED ARTICLES

Millie Bobby Brown announces she has welcomed her first child

celebrity

Millie Bobby Brown announces she has welcomed her first child

By Sammi Minion

Ian McKellen reveals Gandalf and Frodo to return in new Lord of the Rings film

Lord of the Rings

Ian McKellen reveals Gandalf and Frodo to return in new Lord of the Rings film

By Ava Keady

One of the very best Irish movies ever is on TV tonight

Film

One of the very best Irish movies ever is on TV tonight

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

People have only just found out Jack Black’s real name isn’t Jack Black

celebrity

People have only just found out Jack Black’s real name isn’t Jack Black

By Nina McLaughlin

A brand new Harlan Coben thriller show is coming to Prime Video very soon

harlan coben

A brand new Harlan Coben thriller show is coming to Prime Video very soon

By Stephen Porzio

‘Gut-wrenching’ crime drama with near-perfect rating is available to watch on BBC iPlayer

BBC

‘Gut-wrenching’ crime drama with near-perfect rating is available to watch on BBC iPlayer

By JOE

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

Cleanin out My Closet

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

By JOE

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 61

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 61

By Stephen Porzio

New mystery thriller based on hugely popular novel coming to Netflix this week

mystery thriller

New mystery thriller based on hugely popular novel coming to Netflix this week

By Stephen Porzio

Liverpool v Arsenal: Follow all of the action in our live hub

Liverpool v Arsenal: Follow all of the action in our live hub

By JOE

All you need to know about Ariana Grande presale tickets for her London O2 shows

Affiliate

All you need to know about Ariana Grande presale tickets for her London O2 shows

By Jonny Yates

Government wins appeal against closure of Epping asylum hotel

Government wins appeal against closure of Epping asylum hotel

By Nina McLaughlin

Married couple started swingers club with controversial rule for ugly members

Sex and Relationships

Married couple started swingers club with controversial rule for ugly members

By JOE

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Man Utd welcome Burnley

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Man Utd welcome Burnley

By JOE

Ryanair to axe ‘nearly one million’ seats on flights to Spain

Aviation

Ryanair to axe ‘nearly one million’ seats on flights to Spain

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

This ‘impressive’ £130 smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £21

Affiliate

This ‘impressive’ £130 smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £21

By Jonny Yates

Man sacked after ‘impersonating Michael Jackson’ was unfairly dismissed

fired

Man sacked after ‘impersonating Michael Jackson’ was unfairly dismissed

By JOE

JOE’s favourite earphones have price slashed by 50% in limited time deal

Affiliate

JOE’s favourite earphones have price slashed by 50% in limited time deal

By Stephen Porzio

Ninja fans rave about air fryer that’s ‘so good it feels illegal’ – and it’s got a huge discount

Affiliate

Ninja fans rave about air fryer that’s ‘so good it feels illegal’ – and it’s got a huge discount

By Jonny Yates

UK’s most expensive Airbnb that costs £20k per night to stay in

Airbnb

UK’s most expensive Airbnb that costs £20k per night to stay in

By JOE

Half a million people test positive for ‘untreatable’ STI

Health

Half a million people test positive for ‘untreatable’ STI

By Harry Warner

Load more stories