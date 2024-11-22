Search icon

22nd Nov 2024

I’m A Celeb struck by flash floods as weather sparks nightmare for ITV bosses

Nina McLaughlin

What a nightmare

It’s not looking good for I’m A Celeb, as the area surrounding the camp have been struck by horror flooding.

Businesses close to the camp have been forced to close after flash floods caused water to rise to a level which has made roads impassible.

It is still unclear as to whether the I’m A Celeb stars will be forced to decamp, but if they are forced to, it won’t be the first time.

When the show was filmed in Gwrych Castle in Wales due to Covid in 2021, the campmates were evacuated due to Storm Arwen.

ITV bosses took the unprecedented decision to take the show off air and quarantine the campmates in hotels to protect them after the British weather made the site unsafe.

It looks like this year’s show might come under threat of similar issues due to rising water levels putting the local area at risk.

However, a source told The Mirror that the show is still unaffected by the flooding thus far.

They said: “The celebrities are a positive upbeat group so they’re not letting the rain get them down, they’re enjoying their jungle experience, even if it is a little wet!”

Warnings have been issued for Springbrook National Park, Murwillumbah, where the camp is located.

There is “significant risk” of flooding from the Moonie River, and  “moderate risk” from the Dawson and Warrego Rivers.

From Monday November 25, though, sunshine is set to return, so fingers crossed the camp will be able to survive until then.

Topics:

Australia,I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here,TV

