Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega’s new thriller movie finally gets UK release date

And it’s coming out very soon.

Hurry Up Tomorrow, a new psychological thriller movie starring Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega, has finally secured a UK release date.

The film comes from popstar Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, who co-wrote the script alongside his collaborator on his TV series The Idol, Reza Fahim, as well as director Trey Edward Shults (It Comes at Night, Waves).

Arriving in cinemas next month, The Weekend also stars in Hurry Up Tomorrow, playing himself.

The enigmatic plot synopis from distributor Lionsgate reads: “A musician plagued by insomnia is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence.”

This stranger is named Anima and is played by Ortega, while Keoghan portrays Lee, who appears to be a friend of The Weeknd’s.

Hurry Up Tomorrow is said to be an extension of The Weeknd’s album of the same name that was released earlier this year.

There have also been rumours that the movie is also inspired by the Stephen King story Misery, which follows a novelist kept prisoner by an obsessive fan.

Made on a reported budget of over $20 million, Hurry Up Tomorrow will land in UK and Irish cinemas next month on 16 May.

Check out its trailer below: