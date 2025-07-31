Search icon

31st Jul 2025

Hulk Hogan’s daughter won’t receive anything from his multi-million dollar fortune

Ava Keady

The WWE legend died last week at the age of 71.

Hulk Hogan’s daughter won’t receive anything from his multi-million dollar fortune.

The WWE legend died last week at the age of 71 after suffering cardiac arrest.

On Tuesday, his daughter Brooke revealed she had to ‘step away to protect my heart’ in the final two years of his life.

The 37-year-old removed herself from both her father’s life and will.

In a statement on Instagram, Brooke spoke about the death of her estranged father, saying: “My dad’s blood runs through my veins.”

The statement continued: “And our bond has never broken, not even in his final moments. We had a connection deeper than words, one that spanned lifetimes.”

According to TMZ, Brooke, who is married to NHL player Steven Oleksy, feared being caught up in a bitter financial battle following her father’s death.

She reportedly did not trust anyone in her father’s inner circle and asked to be removed as a beneficiary of his estate two years ago when she had her final conversation with the WWE icon.

Her priority had always been to protect her famous father from people she felt were taking advantage of him.

She reportedly attempted to bring this up to her father; however, after it always ended in disagreement, she contacted his financial manager and requested to be removed from the will.

It’s been said she was disheartened by her father’s distrust; she was never motivated by his fortune, which is reported to be worth $25 million.

It is now unclear who will inherit his estate; however, Brooke is allegedly set to receive compensation from her father’s life policy, which she will reportedly put toward her children’s college funds.

She welcomed boy and girl twins in January, whom Hulk had not met prior to his death despite efforts from Brooke’s husband to bring the pair back together.

One attempt of reconciliation occured when brooke almost died in childbirth however, according to TMZ, Hulk responded ‘coldly and never made an effort to meet Brooke’s kids.’

Despite the rift, Brooke and Olesky honoured the wrestler by naming their daughter Molly Gene Olesky, the same middle name as her grandfather.

Posting a video to Instagram of her and her father, Brooke stated: “You were my everything, and I will always be your girl. I am PROUD to be your daughter.”

“Our bond is eternal. That truth brings me comfort and hope, even in your absence.

“I love you more than all the stars in the sky, 4LifeAfterLife.”

