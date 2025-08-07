Netflix is about to remove an absolutely nail-biting action thriller movie

The film comes from the makers of 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Shallows.

Horizon Line, a very fun nail-biter of an action thriller movie, is about to be taken off Netflix.

First released in 2020, the film comes from two of the writers of 10 Cloverfield Lane and is produced by Jaume Collet-Serra (director of Carry-On and The Shallows).

It stars Allison Williams (Get Out, M3GAN) and Alexander Dreymon (The Last Kingdom) as two recent exes. The pair both hop on board the same small plane to take them to a friend’s wedding on a remote island near Mauritius.

However, when the pilot (played by one of the all-time great character actors, Keith David) suddenly drops dead from a heart attack, they’re left without a way to fly or land safely.

Adding to their terror is the huge tropical storm on the horizon, directly between them and their destination.

Horizon Line is a must-watch for fans of movies like Speed or The Shallows – films which trap their heroes in a perilous, life-and-death situation and then pile a ton of obstacles in their way.

This is so that the main characters must use their wits to overcome and survive.

And without spoiling, Dreymon and Williams’ characters are certainly put through the ringer.

Horizon Line was added to Netflix in the UK and Ireland in August 2024.

Yet, despite this, a message on the streaming service next to the film now reads: “Last day to watch on Netflix: 10 August.”