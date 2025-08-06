Search icon

Entertainment

06th Aug 2025

‘Really scary’ new Jordan Peele-produced movie gets new look

Stephen Porzio

The film looks like it will put a new twist on the horror genre.

A new trailer has hit the web for Him, the upcoming horror movie produced by Oscar-winner Jordan Peele (Get Out, Nope, Us).

Directed by Justin Tipping (Kicks) from an acclaimed Black List screenplay, the film stars Tyriq Withers (the new I Know What You Did Last Summer). He plays Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life and identity to American football.

On the eve of the NFL Scouting Combine, however, the young player is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma.

Just when all seems lost, Cameron receives a lifeline. This is when Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans, Scary Movie), a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train the young footballer at his isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White (Julia Fox, Uncut Gems).

“But as Cam’s training accelerates, Isaiah’s charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for,” the plot synopsis adds.

Him also features amongst its cast Jim Jefferies (The Jim Jefferies Show), Tim Heidecker (Us), as well as Grammy-nominated rapper Tierra Whack, with the latter making her feature film debut.

Given the calibre of its talent on and off screen and the story’s intriguing mix of sport and horror, we’ve been excited about the Jordan Peele-produced movie for a long time.

As such, when we spoke to Withers recently about I Know What You Did Last Summer, we had to bring up the upcoming film.

At the very end of the interview, we asked: “How scared should we be [of Him]?” to which the actor grinned and responded: “Really scared. Thank you.”

I Know What You Did Last Summer is in cinemas now. Him will land in theatres on 3 October 2025.

Topics:

Horror,jordan peele,Sports,thriller

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix is about to remove an absolutely nail-biting action thriller movie

action

Netflix is about to remove an absolutely nail-biting action thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

One of 2025’s best thriller movies is finally streaming at home

Streaming

One of 2025’s best thriller movies is finally streaming at home

By Stephen Porzio

A stylish, star-studded and twisty thriller is available to stream now

JOE Film Club

A stylish, star-studded and twisty thriller is available to stream now

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

One of 2025’s best Western movies is finally streaming at home

Streaming

One of 2025’s best Western movies is finally streaming at home

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 58

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 58

By Stephen Porzio

‘The best war movie of all time’ is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

‘The best war movie of all time’ is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

An extremely tense thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An extremely tense thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Gary Lineker ‘signs massive deal’ with ITV to host new show

Gary Lineker ‘signs massive deal’ with ITV to host new show

By Joseph Loftus

People call for Guy Ritchie to be ‘cancelled’ due to ‘lack of female characters’ in his films

cancel culture

People call for Guy Ritchie to be ‘cancelled’ due to ‘lack of female characters’ in his films

By JOE

One of 2025’s best Western movies is finally streaming at home

Streaming

One of 2025’s best Western movies is finally streaming at home

By Stephen Porzio

British tourist arrested for attempted murder of daughter-in-law at Disney World

Disney

British tourist arrested for attempted murder of daughter-in-law at Disney World

By JOE

Homelessness Minister ‘evicted tenants from property and hiked rent by £700’

Labour

Homelessness Minister ‘evicted tenants from property and hiked rent by £700’

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 463

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 463

By Charlie Herbert

Fans left furious as one major Premier League player not included in Ballon d’Or nominees

Ballon d'Or

Fans left furious as one major Premier League player not included in Ballon d’Or nominees

By Sammi Minion

Girlfriend of Ibiza final boss speaks out after partner goes viral online

Ibiza

Girlfriend of Ibiza final boss speaks out after partner goes viral online

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

‘I interviewed Bonnie Blue – what she was like off camera shocked me’

‘I interviewed Bonnie Blue – what she was like off camera shocked me’

By Ed Campbell

Warning issued to Instagram users after new feature appears on app

Instagram

Warning issued to Instagram users after new feature appears on app

By JOE

The reason why Man United are able to afford £74m Sesko revealed

Football

The reason why Man United are able to afford £74m Sesko revealed

By Sammi Minion

Disney+ will show live La Liga games next season 

Disney Plus

Disney+ will show live La Liga games next season 

By Sammi Minion

JK Rowling suggests Nigel Farage has gone woke

Farage

JK Rowling suggests Nigel Farage has gone woke

By Bill Curtis

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 58

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 58

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories