‘Really scary’ new Jordan Peele-produced movie gets new look

The film looks like it will put a new twist on the horror genre.

A new trailer has hit the web for Him, the upcoming horror movie produced by Oscar-winner Jordan Peele (Get Out, Nope, Us).

Directed by Justin Tipping (Kicks) from an acclaimed Black List screenplay, the film stars Tyriq Withers (the new I Know What You Did Last Summer). He plays Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life and identity to American football.

On the eve of the NFL Scouting Combine, however, the young player is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma.

Just when all seems lost, Cameron receives a lifeline. This is when Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans, Scary Movie), a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train the young footballer at his isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White (Julia Fox, Uncut Gems).

“But as Cam’s training accelerates, Isaiah’s charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for,” the plot synopsis adds.

Him also features amongst its cast Jim Jefferies (The Jim Jefferies Show), Tim Heidecker (Us), as well as Grammy-nominated rapper Tierra Whack, with the latter making her feature film debut.

Given the calibre of its talent on and off screen and the story’s intriguing mix of sport and horror, we’ve been excited about the Jordan Peele-produced movie for a long time.

As such, when we spoke to Withers recently about I Know What You Did Last Summer, we had to bring up the upcoming film.

At the very end of the interview, we asked: “How scared should we be [of Him]?” to which the actor grinned and responded: “Really scared. Thank you.”

I Know What You Did Last Summer is in cinemas now. Him will land in theatres on 3 October 2025.