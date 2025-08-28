Search icon

28th Aug 2025

A brand new Harlan Coben thriller show is coming to Prime Video very soon

Stephen Porzio

Based on an original idea from Harlan Coben, the series is headlined by a Peaky Blinders star and an Oscar-nominee.

Lazarus, a new thriller series from beloved writer Harlan Coben, is coming to Prime Video very soon.

The six-part show follows Joel Lazarus (Sam Claflin, Peaky Blinders), who returns home after his father, Dr. Jonathan Lazarus (Oscar-nominee Bill Nighy, Living), dies unexpectedly.

There, Joel begins to have disturbing experiences that can’t be explained and quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case killings.

This is as he grapples with the mystery of his father’s death and his sister’s murder 25 years ago.

The cast for the series also includes Alexandra Roach (Utopia), David Fynn (The Mauritanian), Karla Crome (Misfits) and Kate Ashfield (Shaun of the Dead).

Unlike many of Coben’s hit Netflix shows – such as Fool Me Once, Missing You and The Stranger – Lazarus is not an adaptation of one of the writer’s pre-existing novels.

Instead, it is based on an original story idea from Coben, alongside BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst (Brassic, Fool Me Once).

First look images for Lazarus have been released ahead of the series coming to Prime Video on 22 October 2025.

The show is only one of Coben’s upcoming TV thriller projects. Two more Netflix series – titled I Will Find You and Run Away – are in the works.

