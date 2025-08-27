Search icon

27th Aug 2025

‘Gut-wrenching’ crime drama with near-perfect rating is available to watch on BBC iPlayer

Nina McLaughlin

It’s being called some of the actors’ “best work yet”

“A prisoner consumed by guilt, an officer with an impossible choice. What does it take to survive? A tense story of punishment and principles, starring Sean Bean and Stephen Graham,” reads the description for BBC’s Time.

After accidentally killing a man, teacher, and family man Mark Cobden (Bean) grapples with an increasingly dangerous reality behind bars. Alongside him, Eric McNally (Stephen Graham) is a correctional officer who genuinely seeks to better the lives of those around him.

The series has proved a hit with viewers

Although the series first aired back in 2021, the release of the second series in October 2023 caused a resurgence in popularity of the show.

The second series followed events in a women’s prison, and stars Bella Ramsay, Jodie Whittaker and Tamara Lawrance.

It follows the trio as they are ‘thrown together to face an unfamiliar world’ and discover ‘an unexpected sense of community, and a shared understanding, still might be possible’ despite the threats within the prison walls.

With the first series amassing an impressive 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the series as a whole achieving 96%, it’s no wonder that viewers are obsessed.

Viewers have devoured both series so far, and taken to social media to share their thoughts.

“If @stephengraham73 and Sean Bean don’t get major awards recognition I will be amazed. Some of the most brilliantly low-key show-don’t-tell performances in memory. Superb stuff. Overwhelming,” one person wrote.

A second put: “What an absolutely brilliant drama, probably the best I’ve seen since the last time Jimmy McGovern and Sean Bean reduced me to an emotional wreck with Broken, a few years back. It’s stuff like this that justifies the licence fee alone.”

While a third put: “Just watched #time on tv. So hard hitting. Sean Bean a fine actor & sublime performance. Watch it if you can.”

