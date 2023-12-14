Search icon

Entertainment

14th Dec 2023

God of War Ragnarök’s free DLC has a longer campaign than this year’s Call of Duty

JOE

Maybe Christopher Judge was right to throw shade?

Just two days ago, Santa Monica studios released a free DLC to the critically acclaimed God of War Ragnarök, and it’s already drawing comparisons to this year’s Call of Duty release.

The DLC, titled Valhalla, is free to download and play, and is garnering rave reviews across the board.

IGN’s Simon Cardy said, “I’ve put three hours into God of War Ragnarök Valhalla already and am still constantly discovering new story moments, locations, and enemy types. This is a much deeper DLC than I was expecting.”

While the reviews are praising the depth, gameplay and story for the DLC, there is no official playtime as of yet. However, it seems online that most are managing to play through the new release between three and six hours, with as much as ten hours of new content.

In comparison, the new Call of Duty Modern Warfare III takes reportedly around four hours to finish, and nine for full completion. Coupled with the minor fallout from The Game Awards after Christopher Judge made fun of Call of Duty campaign lengths, it’s easy to see why this comparison is being made.

During his speech at the Awards, the Kratos actor poked fun at the franchise, saying: “Not gonna stand up here making long speeches. I’m gonna stick to the script. No eight minute speech like last year, but fun fact: my speech was actually longer than this year’s Call of Duty campaign.”

Some CoD developers were quick to poke fun back at Judge’s God of War franchise, though have since deleted their tweets.

Topics:

