Glastonbury Festival announce shock release of first 2027 tickets

Glastonbury Festival have announced that the first tickets for 2027 are soon going to be available.

The festival is taking a fallow year in 2026, meaning that it will not take place, so all eyes are on 2027 for those who are looking to attend.

This year’s event took place in June, and saw huge headliners including Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young and The 1975 headlining at Worthy Farm.

We won’t know who is going to take to the Pyramid Stage in 2027 for another while yet, but that doesn’t mean there’s no demand for tickets.

Glastonbury have announced that the first tickets for the next festival will be available via a charity raffle.

“We’re pleased to offer the first 25 pairs of tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2027 (Wed 23rd June to Sun 27th June, 2027) – in a prize draw raising emergency funds,” they announced, saying that the funds raised will go to Médecins Sans Frontières, sometimes known as Doctors Without Borders.

“All funds raised (after payment processing fees) will support MSF’s vital work providing medical care to people affected by the current conflicts in Gaza and Sudan.”

The draw is open now, and will close on November 7. You can enter here.

Glastonbury 2027 will take place from Wednesday, June 23 to Sunday, June 27.

Emily Eavis, the festival organiser, told Glastonbury Free Press about the plans for the next festival.

“We’re always looking to make it better. The detail is critical. Even just a small touch – like putting a new hedge in – can make a real difference,” she said.

“And that’s what fallow years are for: you lay the ground to rest and you come back stronger.”