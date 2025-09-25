Search icon

Entertainment

25th Sep 2025

Glastonbury Festival announce shock release of first 2027 tickets

Nina McLaughlin

Big news for festivalgoers

Glastonbury Festival have announced that the first tickets for 2027 are soon going to be available.

The festival is taking a fallow year in 2026, meaning that it will not take place, so all eyes are on 2027 for those who are looking to attend.

This year’s event took place in June, and saw huge headliners including Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young and The 1975 headlining at Worthy Farm.

We won’t know who is going to take to the Pyramid Stage in 2027 for another while yet, but that doesn’t mean there’s no demand for tickets.

Glastonbury have announced that the first tickets for the next festival will be available via a charity raffle.

“We’re pleased to offer the first 25 pairs of tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2027 (Wed 23rd June to Sun 27th June, 2027) – in a prize draw raising emergency funds,” they announced, saying that the funds raised will go to Médecins Sans Frontières, sometimes known as Doctors Without Borders.

“All funds raised (after payment processing fees) will support MSF’s vital work providing medical care to people affected by the current conflicts in Gaza and Sudan.”

The draw is open now, and will close on November 7. You can enter here.

Glastonbury 2027 will take place from Wednesday, June 23 to Sunday, June 27.

Emily Eavis, the festival organiser, told Glastonbury Free Press about the plans for the next festival.

“We’re always looking to make it better. The detail is critical. Even just a small touch – like putting a new hedge in – can make a real difference,” she said.

“And that’s what fallow years are for: you lay the ground to rest and you come back stronger.”

Topics:

Festival,Glastonbury

RELATED ARTICLES

UK festival cancelled as Storm Floris tears across the UK

Festival

UK festival cancelled as Storm Floris tears across the UK

By Harry Warner

BBC to stop showing ‘high risk’ performances after Bob Vylan Glastonbury controversy

Bob Vylan

BBC to stop showing ‘high risk’ performances after Bob Vylan Glastonbury controversy

By Sammi Minion

Bob Vylan issue scathing new statement as police investigate Glastonbury chant

Bob Vylan

Bob Vylan issue scathing new statement as police investigate Glastonbury chant

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

China uses AI to make gay couple straight in Dave Franco film

China

China uses AI to make gay couple straight in Dave Franco film

By Ava Keady

Rihanna announces birth of first daughter and gives her extremely unusual name

Asap Rocky

Rihanna announces birth of first daughter and gives her extremely unusual name

By Ava Keady

Charlie Sheen once took so much cocaine the Mexican cartel had to cut him off

Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen once took so much cocaine the Mexican cartel had to cut him off

By Ava Keady

First look into Harlan Coben’s new series Lazarus as trailer drops

Amazon Prime Video

First look into Harlan Coben’s new series Lazarus as trailer drops

By Ava Keady

Harry Potter star banned from fan convention after joining OnlyFans

Harry Potter

Harry Potter star banned from fan convention after joining OnlyFans

By Nina McLaughlin

An underrated Denzel Washington action thriller movie is on TV tonight

action

An underrated Denzel Washington action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Emma Watson speaks out on feud with JK Rowling

Emma Watson speaks out on feud with JK Rowling

By Nina McLaughlin

China uses AI to make gay couple straight in Dave Franco film

China

China uses AI to make gay couple straight in Dave Franco film

By Ava Keady

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to five years in prison

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to five years in prison

By Joseph Loftus

Apple’s new AirPods cost £219, but shoppers switch to £15 alternative that ‘basically sound the same’

Affiliate

Apple’s new AirPods cost £219, but shoppers switch to £15 alternative that ‘basically sound the same’

By Jonny Yates

Star Trek legend William Shatner rushed to hospital

Star Trek legend William Shatner rushed to hospital

By Joseph Loftus

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on Europe or USA to Win the Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on Europe or USA to Win the Ryder Cup

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Rihanna announces birth of first daughter and gives her extremely unusual name

Asap Rocky

Rihanna announces birth of first daughter and gives her extremely unusual name

By Ava Keady

Andy Burnham says Labour MPs want him to oust Starmer and ‘turn the country around’

Andy Burnham says Labour MPs want him to oust Starmer and ‘turn the country around’

By Joseph Loftus

Half of adults living at home with their parents are frustrated with their living situation

Housing

Half of adults living at home with their parents are frustrated with their living situation

By JOE

Greatest footballing celebrations of all time have been revealed

Football

Greatest footballing celebrations of all time have been revealed

By JOE

Video claiming to show ‘migrants eating swan’ was from 15 years ago

Nigel Farage

Video claiming to show ‘migrants eating swan’ was from 15 years ago

By Charlie Herbert

Iron Maiden ticket prices revealed for their headline Knebworth show

Affiliate

Iron Maiden ticket prices revealed for their headline Knebworth show

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories