Search icon

Entertainment

04th Aug 2025

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

JOE

‘It’s bordering on incel attitudes’

Teenagers have been sharing their thoughts on American Pie after watching the iconic 90s movie for the first time.

The genre of 90s teen comedies is a much-loved one, with films such as American Pie, Clueless and Dude, Where’s My Car? still enjoyed by many to this day, reminding them of simpler high school times before adult life kicked in.

But on repeat viewing – and through a modern-day lens – it’s safe to say they probably wouldn’t get made nowadays.

And today’s teenagers seem to back up this view.

When Vice showed a group of ‘woke teens’ American Pie for the first time, they labelled it “deeply problematic” and said it was “bordering on incel attitudes.”

The 1999 teen comedy is perhaps the height of raunchy coming-of-age (pardon the pun) American movies. For those of you who have never seen it, it tells the story of five high school seniors who make a pact to lose their virginity by graduation.

What follows is a predictably awkward and disastrous series of encounters and one particularly famous encounter with a pie.

The film was a huge hit and made $235m at the box office off a budget of just $11m.

But when shown to a group of 16 to 19-year-olds today, the reaction couldn’t have been much different.

One reviewer, 16-year-old Taylor, said the movie was “completely ridiculous”, and that she believes “men treat women with a lot more respect and equality now”.

Another, 17-year-old Hannah, said the scene where the male characters film a foreign exchange student getting changed in her room is “deeply problematic.” She criticised the film for not “even questioning the morality of doing this,” adding that there is “no way a teen film made now would allow it.”

Meanwhile, Olivia, 18, said that the way the male characters “think they deserve sex” was “bordering on incel attitudes.”

She said a teenage boy watching the film would “basically feel entitled to behave however you wanted to towards women.”

It’s not just these teens who had issues with the movie.

Author and columnist Sophia Benoit said the scene involving the student being filmed without their knowledge was “genuinely gross to watch.”

And even one of the stars of the film Shannon Elizabeth admitted the film would “be a problem” if it was made today.

Speaking on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum earlier this year, she said: “If this had come out after the #MeToo movement, there would definitely be a problem.”

Referencing the scene where she is being streamed while undressing, she added: “I think that it would have gone down differently.”

Topics:

american pie,Film

RELATED ARTICLES

A terrifying post-apocalyptic war drama movie is on TV tonight

Film

A terrifying post-apocalyptic war drama movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Matt Damon explains why movies these days aren’t as good as they used to be

DVD

Matt Damon explains why movies these days aren’t as good as they used to be

By JOE

Macaulay Culkin says his son thinks he is Kevin from Home Alone

Film

Macaulay Culkin says his son thinks he is Kevin from Home Alone

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

action

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By JOE

Amber Heard announces huge career move as she returns to US after ‘changing her name’

Amber Heard

Amber Heard announces huge career move as she returns to US after ‘changing her name’

By Erin McLaughlin

‘Outnumbered’ child star who played Karen Brockman now unrecognisable aged 24

outnumbered

‘Outnumbered’ child star who played Karen Brockman now unrecognisable aged 24

By Charlie Herbert

Brooklyn Beckham and wife renew wedding vows after being married for three years

bechkam

Brooklyn Beckham and wife renew wedding vows after being married for three years

By Ava Keady

Dua Lipa given Kosovo citizenship by president

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa given Kosovo citizenship by president

By Harry Warner

One of the funniest gags in huge new comedy movie was Liam Neeson’s idea

Comedy

One of the funniest gags in huge new comedy movie was Liam Neeson’s idea

By Stephen Porzio

Popular pizza chain shuts down 74 locations across the UK

Fast Food

Popular pizza chain shuts down 74 locations across the UK

By JOE

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

action

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By JOE

Amber Heard announces huge career move as she returns to US after ‘changing her name’

Amber Heard

Amber Heard announces huge career move as she returns to US after ‘changing her name’

By Erin McLaughlin

Bonnie Blue reveals one part of documentary that was ‘tough’ to watch with her parents

Bonnie Blue reveals one part of documentary that was ‘tough’ to watch with her parents

By JOE

Anfield evacuated ahead of Liverpool v Athletic Club

Football

Anfield evacuated ahead of Liverpool v Athletic Club

By Sammi Minion

The FootballJOE Quiz #36: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #36: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Korean actor Song Young-kyu dies aged 55

sensitive

Korean actor Song Young-kyu dies aged 55

By Ava Keady

Police hunting for naked ‘Gimp Man’ on the loose in nothing but mask and trainers

Gimps

Police hunting for naked ‘Gimp Man’ on the loose in nothing but mask and trainers

By Harry Warner

Liverpool home kit makes Anfield debut and Adidas has a new surprise for fans

Affiliate

Liverpool home kit makes Anfield debut and Adidas has a new surprise for fans

By Stephen Hurrell

Squad of English football club issue combined statement amid serious financial concerns.

EFL

Squad of English football club issue combined statement amid serious financial concerns.

By Sammi Minion

UK festival cancelled as Storm Floris tears across the UK

Festival

UK festival cancelled as Storm Floris tears across the UK

By Harry Warner

Man United fans are furious with one player after last night’s pre-season draw with Everton

Football

Man United fans are furious with one player after last night’s pre-season draw with Everton

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories