‘Gripping’ thriller with ‘superb cast’ still awaiting UK release after two years

One of its stars has encouraged JOE to ‘start a campaign’ for its release.

One of the greatest TV actors of the modern era is undoubtedly Timothy Olyphant, thanks to his starring roles in such massive and varied shows as Damages, Deadwood, Fargo, Justified, Santa Clarita Diet and The Mandalorian.

This legendary run continues this week with Alien: Earth, in which the actor reunites with Fargo creator Noah Hawley. In the sci-fi show, he plays Kirsh, a dry yet darkly funny android forced to work for humans while quietly looking down upon the species.

Olyphant, however, was in another acclaimed series from a major auteur in 2023, one which has still not yet been released in the UK two years on from its US premiere.

This is Full Circle, which was a crime thriller miniseries from writer and creator Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted, Men in Black) and Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh (Ocean’s Eleven, Traffic).

Featuring Olyphant, CCH Pounder (The Shield), Claire Danes (Homeland), Dennis Quaid (The Substance), Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight), Jim Gaffigan (Peter Pan and Wendy) and Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), the plot synopsis for the show reads:

“An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City.”

Full Circle was a reunion between Soderbergh and Solomon, who also worked together on the brilliant crime thriller miniseries Mosaic back in 2018, which is currently streaming on NOW.

Yet, despite its starry cast and strong reviews, their latest TV collaboration has yet to travel to this side of the Atlantic Ocean.

One factor for this could be the fact that the series was made for the streaming service HBO Max, which is only available in the United States.

That said, we are surprised no other streaming services or networks have swooped in to nab the airing rights for the show in the UK.

When JOE spoke to Timothy Olyphant about Alien: Earth, we brought up Full Circle’s lack of release on this side of the pond.

As we mentioned that we wanted to start a campaign for its release, Olyphant replied:

“God bless you. Do that. Start a campaign for it. “What a joy that was. That was a bit of a bucket list being on a Steven Soderbergh set. Great cast, great memories of that one. “Thank you. I hope you enjoy it.”

You can check out some of the positive reviews for Full Circle below:

ABC News: “Soderbergh and an ace cast, led by Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz and Jim Gaffigan, turn this six-part thriller about a botched kidnapping into an act of provocation that reaches into the roots of race and class warfare. You can’t get it out of your head.”

The Age (Australia): “Set before and after a botched kidnapping that ties together multiple strands, Full Circle has a churning momentum — enhanced by noir-like strings — that is gripping.”

Chicago Sun-Times: “Director Soderbergh and writer Solomon do a wondrous job of juggling so many characters and storylines, and the cast is superb.”

RogerEbert.com: “A great example of how much craftsmanship one of the best American filmmakers brings to everything he does.”

San Francisco Chronicle: “In six episodes reminiscent of an Elmore Leonard novel, Soderbergh proves that as long as he’s standing with a camera in one hand and an editing knife in the other, his Swiss-clock timing for suspense and emotional depth will not be denied.”

The first two episodes of Alien: Earth are streaming on Disney+ now, with the rest of the eight-episode series dropping weekly on Wednesdays.