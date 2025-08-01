Search icon

01st Aug 2025

First teaser for Spider-Man 3 reveals Tom Holland’s new suit

Sammi Minion

It’s a new look for Tom Holland

Spider-Man: Brand New Day — the third Tom Holland-led instalment in the Spiderman franchise — is about to begin filming in Glasgow, and the production company behind the iconic character have already revealed the first details.

In a move to avoid any leaks, like photos taken from the set, Sony Pictures have released a teaser of Tom Holland’s Spiderman suit.

Fans of the character will immediately notice some changes from Holland’s last outing in Spiderman: No Way Home.

Gone are the high-tech Tony Stark designed details, which have been replaced by raised dark webs across the suit.

This more or less confirms fan suspicions that this new story will see Spiderman fulfilling his role as a ‘street-level’ hero.

In contrast, the last Spiderman movie saw him engulfed in a large scale multiverse story.

It has been rumoured that Holland will perform alongside Jon Bernthal’s Punisher character.

A feature in the new film would be a first for Bernthal’s character, as The Punisher has only appeared in Marvel TV shows so far.

Mavel,Spiderman,Tom Holland

