Search icon

Film

08th Apr 2025

Tom Hanks is upset fans ignore one of his ‘most important’ films

JOE

You’d think a film in which Tom Hanks kills Daniel Craig and Jude Law would be talked about more

Tom Hanks has been in some of the biggest and most-loved movies ever made.

Big, Toy Story, Saving Private Ryan, Forrest Gump, Cast Away… it is a long list (here’s his top 25 according to the Guardian).

And he’s won two Oscars, for Philadelphia, 1993, and Forrest Gump 1994, and been nominated for Best Actor an additional three times. 

His most recent nomination, for Best Supporting Actor, was in 2020 for his role of Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood.

Given his long list of credits, it probably isn’t that surprising that some of his roles get mentioned less than others.

For Hanks, Road to Perdition is one of his best, and he doesn’t think the 2002 gangster film gets talked about enough.

He told the ReelBlend podcast: “For one reason or another, no one references Road to Perdition, and that was an incredibly important movie for me to go through.”

He continued: “It was shot by Conrad Hall, and you have me in it, ‘Don Moustache’ with a hat on it, but you also have two guys who turned out to be two of the biggest motion picture presences in the history of the industry with Jude Law and [Daniel] Craig.”

Hanks added: “And I killed both of them.”

Road to Perdition, adapted from Max Allan Collins’ graphic novel by screenwriter David Self and directed by Sam Mendes, follows Hanks as mob enforcer Michael Sullivan, whose son witnesses a murder that sets his father on a path of redemption.

Hanks concluded: “People always say, ‘What movies will they be talking about years from now?’

“As a guy who watches Turner Classic Movies a lot, the more obscure and unknown a movie from 1940s or 1950s the better, because I have no preconceived notions about it; I don’t know anything about it.

“When you watch those movies and it’s crackerjack and it’s incredibly moving, all I can think of is, ‘I’m so glad this movie lasts forever, so I got a chance to revisit it now.’ That might be the case with Road to Perdition.”

Topics:

Entertainment,Film,road to perdition,Tom Hanks

RELATED ARTICLES

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston was ‘torture’

Awkward

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston was ‘torture’

By JOE

Keanu Reeves reveals he’s been married to Winona Ryder for over 30 years

Bram Stoker

Keanu Reeves reveals he’s been married to Winona Ryder for over 30 years

By Nina McLaughlin

An absolutely star-studded crime thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

Bruce Willis

An absolutely star-studded crime thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Prime Video has just added the recent remake of a beloved action movie

Prime Video

Prime Video has just added the recent remake of a beloved action movie

By Stephen Porzio

New action thriller movie with ‘modern, unique’ twist available to watch this week

Action Movies

New action thriller movie with ‘modern, unique’ twist available to watch this week

By Stephen Porzio

A very underrated crime thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Crime Thriller

A very underrated crime thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

You might enjoy the new Minecraft movie so long as you’re aware of one thing

A Minecraft Movie

You might enjoy the new Minecraft movie so long as you’re aware of one thing

By Stephen Porzio

A brilliant sci-fi action movie is airing on TV tonight

action

A brilliant sci-fi action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

One of 2025’s very best movies is finally available to stream at home

JOE Film Club

One of 2025’s very best movies is finally available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has just added the recent remake of a beloved action movie

Prime Video

Prime Video has just added the recent remake of a beloved action movie

By Stephen Porzio

Man who was ‘killed’ in lightning strike reveals what happens after you die

Life after death

Man who was ‘killed’ in lightning strike reveals what happens after you die

By Zoe Hodges

New action thriller movie with ‘modern, unique’ twist available to watch this week

Action Movies

New action thriller movie with ‘modern, unique’ twist available to watch this week

By Stephen Porzio

Keir Starmer confirms he still wants to lower voting age to 16

keir starmer

Keir Starmer confirms he still wants to lower voting age to 16

By Ryan Jarrett

Snooker legend Jimmy White once took his dead brother’s body out on a pub crawl

Jimmy White

Snooker legend Jimmy White once took his dead brother’s body out on a pub crawl

By Zoe Hodges

Trump administration accused of declaring ‘war on masturbation’ with new laws

Trump administration accused of declaring ‘war on masturbation’ with new laws

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Prince Harry claims he was ‘singled out’ and ‘forced’ to quit as a royal

Prince Harry

Prince Harry claims he was ‘singled out’ and ‘forced’ to quit as a royal

By Zoe Hodges

Josef Fritzl could be released from prison tomorrow on his 90th birthday

Josef Fritzl could be released from prison tomorrow on his 90th birthday

By Ava Keady

Man City identify Premier League midfielder as direct Kevin De Bruyne replacement

Man City identify Premier League midfielder as direct Kevin De Bruyne replacement

By Jacob Entwistle

Role Model announces UK and European tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Role Model announces UK and European tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Scientist who died for six minutes explains everything she saw in ‘the waiting room’

Scientist who died for six minutes explains everything she saw in ‘the waiting room’

By Ava Keady

Girl, 13, and boy, 15, found guilty of manslaughter of 80-year-old man

Crime

Girl, 13, and boy, 15, found guilty of manslaughter of 80-year-old man

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories