03rd Oct 2023

Netflix adding 2023’s best scary movie just in time for Halloween

Rory Cashin

A must-watch this spooky season!

Released in cinemas here in July, Talk To Me quickly became one of the most talked about scary movies of the year, thanks to the fact that pretty much everyone who went to see it agreed that it might well be the best horror of 2023.

If you missed it during its cinema run, then we’ve got good news for you, as Netflix will be adding it to their streaming service much sooner than anyone expected, and just in time for Halloween! And you can add it to the list of great scary movies you can watch on Netflix, which we rounded up right here.

Talk To Me tells the story of a group of friends who discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand. They soon become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.

The trailer for Talk To Me is scarier than most full horror movies

The movie cost just $4.5 million to produce, but managed to bank over $72.5 million worldwide, successful enough to already have a sequel greenlit; the cleverly titled Talk 2 Me.

Critics also loved the movie, granting it a score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes:

Chicago Sun-Times – “Like that damn disembodied hand, Talk to Me will keep you in its grips throughout.”

Paste – “Fierce, fun, and steeped in youthful energy, it’s a film that’s willing to go to some truly dark places in its exploration of grief, death and what it means when we reach too far into the beyond, but it’s also never afraid to laugh along the way.”

Collider – “Whether you can stomach it enough to make it all the way will depend on the viewer, but Talk To Me has plenty that promises to capture the souls of horror sickos looking for a sinister spectacle.”

Talk To Me will be added to Netflix on Thursday 26 October.

