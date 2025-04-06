Search icon

Film

06th Apr 2025

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston was ‘torture’

JOE

Sex scenes really aren’t as sexy as you think

Jake Gyllenhaal described filming his sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston as “torture”.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, the 44-year-old actor admitted that, like many over the past 20 years or so, he had a huge crush on the Friends star at the time.

However, as he’s alluded to before, the experience of pretending to have sex with her wasn’t great.

When prompted by the radio host and podcaster, who asked: “it was torture for you, right?”, the actor replied: “Oh yeah, it was torture, yes it was but was also not torture, I mean, come on – it was like a mix of both”.

You can see the full clip below:

The film they starred alongside each other in was called The Good Girl, a romantic dramedy from 2002 which follows two lovers who are bored in their dead-end cash register jobs at a discount store and end up embarking on an affair.

Naturally, the plot leads to them having intercourse – but while it might sound great cosying up to someone you fancy, doing so on a movie set is something different entirely.

As Gyllenhaal explains: “Love scenes are awkward because there are maybe 30-50 people watching it” and even if it’s on a closed set with fewer people “that doesn’t turn [him] on”.

He went on to say that most of the time it’s “weirdly mechanical” and more like “a dance […] you’re choreographing for a camera”. He also added that although it is possible to get into the moment, both parties are wary of each other’s comfort.

Like in so many sex scenes over the years, he said the pair used “the pillow technique” (where a pillow is positioned between actors to create the illusion of sex) after Aniston’s suggestion, adding that she was “very kind to suggest that before we began”.

He certainly isn’t the first person to have revealed the awkward and uncomfortable truth behind sex scenes, with Kate Winslet, Nicole Kidman, Jamie Dornan and more all having voiced their feeling about their ‘intimate’ on-screen moments.

Topics:

Awkward,Film,Jake Gyllenhaal,Jennifer Aniston,Movies,Sex,Sex Scenes,The Good Girl,uncomfortable

RELATED ARTICLES

Keanu Reeves reveals he’s been married to Winona Ryder for over 30 years

Bram Stoker

Keanu Reeves reveals he’s been married to Winona Ryder for over 30 years

By Nina McLaughlin

An absolutely star-studded crime thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

Bruce Willis

An absolutely star-studded crime thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

By JOE

Child actor who still gets paid for Titanic role reveals he’s stopped cashing in the cheques

Film

Child actor who still gets paid for Titanic role reveals he’s stopped cashing in the cheques

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

You might enjoy the new Minecraft movie so long as you’re aware of one thing

A Minecraft Movie

You might enjoy the new Minecraft movie so long as you’re aware of one thing

By Stephen Porzio

A brilliant sci-fi action movie is airing on TV tonight

action

A brilliant sci-fi action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

One of 2025’s very best movies is finally available to stream at home

JOE Film Club

One of 2025’s very best movies is finally available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

An absolute cult classic movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An absolute cult classic movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has re-added one of the tensest thriller movies of the 21st century

Crime

Prime Video has re-added one of the tensest thriller movies of the 21st century

By Stephen Porzio

A classic Western action movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A classic Western action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Doctor says never take paracetamol to treat a hangover and reveals what to take instead

Alcohol

Doctor says never take paracetamol to treat a hangover and reveals what to take instead

By Charlie Herbert

Obama issues blunt 8-word statement following Trump’s introduction of tariffs

Obama issues blunt 8-word statement following Trump’s introduction of tariffs

By Ava Keady

Woman who ‘died for three days’ reveals the terrifying message she saw on the other side

Afterlife

Woman who ‘died for three days’ reveals the terrifying message she saw on the other side

By JOE

Netflix star Manuel Masalva ‘fighting for his life’ in coma

Netflix star Manuel Masalva ‘fighting for his life’ in coma

By Ava Keady

Influencer Hailey Okula dies aged 33

sensitive

Influencer Hailey Okula dies aged 33

By Ava Keady

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Man United host Man City

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Man United host Man City

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Tom Hanks’ daughter says her childhood was ‘filled with violence’

Tom Hanks’ daughter says her childhood was ‘filled with violence’

By Ava Keady

Brits urged to prepare 72-hour survival kit amid fears of Russian sabotage

Russia

Brits urged to prepare 72-hour survival kit amid fears of Russian sabotage

By Nina McLaughlin

Two Labour MPs denied entry and deported from Israel

Israel

Two Labour MPs denied entry and deported from Israel

By Nina McLaughlin

MP Dan Norris arrested on suspicion of child sex offences and rape

Dan Norris

MP Dan Norris arrested on suspicion of child sex offences and rape

By Nina McLaughlin

You might enjoy the new Minecraft movie so long as you’re aware of one thing

A Minecraft Movie

You might enjoy the new Minecraft movie so long as you’re aware of one thing

By Stephen Porzio

Elton John reveals he ‘can’t see TV’ or ‘watch his sons play rugby’

Elton John

Elton John reveals he ‘can’t see TV’ or ‘watch his sons play rugby’

By Sean Crosbie

Load more stories