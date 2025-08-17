Family Guy voice actor refused to voice one episode because it was too offensive

“This has only happened once in 20 years of being on the show”

Family Guy voice actor Patrick Warburton revealed that there was one episode of the show that he refused to participate in, because it thought it was too offensive.

And considering the jokes that they *have* made on Family Guy, it must have been pretty extreme.

Warburton has voiced Joe Swanson, Peter Griffin’s disabled cop neighbour, since the show first started.

Speaking to Digital Spy back in 2019, he said there was one joke in an episode that he thought so overstepped the line that he refused to contribute his voice if it was included.

“There was an episode one time, this has only happened once in 20 years of being on the show – the episode was so offensive I can’t repeat it now,” said Warburton.

“It had to do with Christ on the cross but there was no humour in it and it was just so, so horribly offensive. It wasn’t a Joe line but I said, ‘Guys, I can’t participate in this episode if that line is in it. It’s a personal thing.’

But the actor said that mostly he’s up for whatever Seth MacFarlane and co come up with.

“I know what I signed up for. I signed up for a really offensive show and it is satire and there are different rules that govern satire – there are, because of what they’ve gotten away with.

“It normally tends to be clever enough to stand up.

“In 20 years, there’s only been this one episode. We have great communication all the time. They are all great and listen to you. They know I’m a team player. They know how offensive that was.”

As well as Family Guy, Warburton also voices Brock Sampson in Venture Bros and starred in seven seasons of sitcom Rules of Engagement.