Search icon

Entertainment

22nd Nov 2024

Ellen DeGeneres is moving to the UK following Trump’s election win

Zoe Hodges

They wanted to ‘get the hell out’

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia De Rossi are reportedly moving to the UK permanently after Donald Trump’s election win.

The pair have already been residing in the UK but now plan on selling their residence in Montecito, California.

DeGeneres had endorsed Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election. At the time she said: “There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come! I can’t wait for [Kamala Harris] to be our next president.”

But following Trump’s win, she and her wife have swapped California for the Cotswolds.

The couple who married in 2008, were spotted last week visiting Jeremy Clarkson’s pub The Farmer’s Dog in Burford, watching The Corrs alongside Natalie Imbruglia.

An Instagram video posted by Clarkson’s girlfriend Lisa Hogan showed her partying with de Rossi and singer James Blunt.

A source told TMZ that the pair said they are ‘never coming back’ as Trump prepares for his second non-consecutive term as president.

DeGeneres shot to fame through her highly successful talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show which aired for the final time in 2022.

The decision to end the show came after reports of toxic workplace behaviour on the show.

DeGeneres later opened up about being ‘kicked out of showbusiness’.

Speaking on her stand-up show which she produced with Netflix she said: “I decided to take up gardening. I got chickens.

“Let me see what else I can tell you about what’s been going on … Oh yeah, I got kicked out of showbusiness … Yeah, the ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind. That was the headline.”

The stand-up show came after a 15-year hiatus from comedy. After the conclusion of the For Your Approval show, DeGeneres announced her retirement from showbusiness.

Related links:

Topics:

Donald Trump,Ellen Degeneres

RELATED ARTICLES

Donald Trump puts WWE co-founder in charge of American education

America

Donald Trump puts WWE co-founder in charge of American education

By Charlie Herbert

Donald Trump suggested Purge-style day to end crime across the US

2024 presidential election

Donald Trump suggested Purge-style day to end crime across the US

By JOE

Viewers left baffled as Dana White addresses rally after Donald Trump declares election victory

Dana White

Viewers left baffled as Dana White addresses rally after Donald Trump declares election victory

By George McKay

MORE FROM JOE

77 per cent of people watch Christmas films before December

Christmas

77 per cent of people watch Christmas films before December

By JOE

Home Alone named as UK’s favourite Christmas film

Christmas

Home Alone named as UK’s favourite Christmas film

By JOE

I’m A Celeb struck by flash floods as weather sparks nightmare for ITV bosses

Australia

I’m A Celeb struck by flash floods as weather sparks nightmare for ITV bosses

By Nina McLaughlin

Milhouse actor has officially retired from The Simpsons

Milhouse actor has officially retired from The Simpsons

By Ava Keady

An underrated action thriller mystery movie is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An underrated action thriller mystery movie is on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Netflix cancels show with 96% on Rotten Tomatoes after one season

Netflix

Netflix cancels show with 96% on Rotten Tomatoes after one season

By Stephen Porzio

People who put up Christmas decorations early are happier according to science

Christmas

People who put up Christmas decorations early are happier according to science

By JOE

77 per cent of people watch Christmas films before December

Christmas

77 per cent of people watch Christmas films before December

By JOE

Home Alone named as UK’s favourite Christmas film

Christmas

Home Alone named as UK’s favourite Christmas film

By JOE

Ruben Amorim says he ‘truly believes’ Man Utd can win the Premier League

Manchester United

Ruben Amorim says he ‘truly believes’ Man Utd can win the Premier League

By Zoe Hodges

Harry Potter set to make international rugby debut against Scotland

Harry Potter set to make international rugby debut against Scotland

By Ava Keady

I’m A Celeb struck by flash floods as weather sparks nightmare for ITV bosses

Australia

I’m A Celeb struck by flash floods as weather sparks nightmare for ITV bosses

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Wout Weghorst says he didn’t score enough at Man Utd because of Erik ten Hag

Erik Ten Hag

Wout Weghorst says he didn’t score enough at Man Utd because of Erik ten Hag

By Zoe Hodges

Gatwick Airport evacuates large part of terminal due to security incident

Gatwick Airport

Gatwick Airport evacuates large part of terminal due to security incident

By Zoe Hodges

Manchester City suffer defeat in legal challenge against Premier League rules

Manchester City

Manchester City suffer defeat in legal challenge against Premier League rules

By Zoe Hodges

Sixth foreign tourist dies after drinking ‘free shots’ in holiday hotspot

News

Sixth foreign tourist dies after drinking ‘free shots’ in holiday hotspot

By JOE

Milhouse actor has officially retired from The Simpsons

Milhouse actor has officially retired from The Simpsons

By Ava Keady

Putin sends chilling attack warning to the West

missiles

Putin sends chilling attack warning to the West

By Zoe Hodges

Load more stories