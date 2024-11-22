Ellen DeGeneres is moving to the UK following Trump’s election win

They wanted to ‘get the hell out’

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia De Rossi are reportedly moving to the UK permanently after Donald Trump’s election win.

The pair have already been residing in the UK but now plan on selling their residence in Montecito, California.

DeGeneres had endorsed Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election. At the time she said: “There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come! I can’t wait for [Kamala Harris] to be our next president.”

But following Trump’s win, she and her wife have swapped California for the Cotswolds.

The couple who married in 2008, were spotted last week visiting Jeremy Clarkson’s pub The Farmer’s Dog in Burford, watching The Corrs alongside Natalie Imbruglia.

An Instagram video posted by Clarkson’s girlfriend Lisa Hogan showed her partying with de Rossi and singer James Blunt.

A source told TMZ that the pair said they are ‘never coming back’ as Trump prepares for his second non-consecutive term as president.

DeGeneres shot to fame through her highly successful talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show which aired for the final time in 2022.

The decision to end the show came after reports of toxic workplace behaviour on the show.

DeGeneres later opened up about being ‘kicked out of showbusiness’.

Speaking on her stand-up show which she produced with Netflix she said: “I decided to take up gardening. I got chickens.

“Let me see what else I can tell you about what’s been going on … Oh yeah, I got kicked out of showbusiness … Yeah, the ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind. That was the headline.”

The stand-up show came after a 15-year hiatus from comedy. After the conclusion of the For Your Approval show, DeGeneres announced her retirement from showbusiness.