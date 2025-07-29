Ebon Moss-Bachrach on whether his Avengers co-stars could appear in The Bear

The Fantastic Four star had a typically hilarious response.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach really is the man of the moment.

This is thanks to his starring role as Ben Grimm/The Thing in the new Marvel movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps, as well as his hit series The Bear being recently renewed for a fifth season.

In regard to the latter, the Chicago-set restaurant-focused comedy-drama has become known throughout its four seasons for its impressive roster of guest stars. These include Bob Odenkirk, Danielle Deadwyler, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Cena, John Mulaney, Josh Hartnett and Sarah Paulson.

This is along with several actors who have already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), such as Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Olivia Colman (Secret Invasion) and Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3).

Following The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Moss-Bachrach will be a part of next year’s Avengers: Doomsday, which has an insanely star-studded cast that you can check out on IMDB here.

So, when JOE recently interviewed Moss-Bachrach, along with his Fantastic Four castmate Joseph Quinn, we had to ask if he would be trying to recruit any of his Avengers: Doomsday co-stars into making guest appearances on The Bear.

The actor had a hilarious response:

“No dude! They’ve got enough going on. The Bear’s for me. “No one’s coming to Chicago. That’s my own special thing that I’m keeping to myself.”

He also turned to Quinn and said: “Relax Joe!”

To this, Quinn responded: “Let me! I’ll just chop an onion up or something.”

Moss-Bachrach also had a funny response when JOE brought up his other Fantastic Four co-star Ralph Ineson’s intense preparation to play the villainous planet-eater Galactus.

In the run-up to the blockbuster’s release, Ineson said he spent time “ruminating” at the top of tall buildings and drove through the tunnels of Mont Blanc “just imagining that as his windpipe and his trachea”.

Upon hearing this, Moss-Bachrach said: “Yeah, was he smoking weed when he did all these things?”

On his own prep to play The Thing, the actor joked to JOE: “I read the script. I learned my lines,” before adding:

“Listen, we’re fortunate. The Fantastic Four have been around since 1961, so there’s literally thousands of comic books. “It’s like getting a front row seat to somebody’s journal or autobiography or memoir, and you can just see and share in these experiences that they’ve had. “That will inform your performance more than anything.”

This isn’t Moss-Bachrach’s first rodeo with Marvel. The actor previously played Micro, the tech-wiz and ally to vigilante antihero Frank Castle (Bernthal) in the first season of The Punisher TV series on Netflix.

JOE also asked the actor if there were any internal conversations within Disney about him having two MCU roles and, now that it’s happened, if it feels like a full circle moment.

In response, he said:

“Thank you for saying that [about Micro]. Nobody remembers this. “I don’t know. I certainly wasn’t privy to any of those internal conversations. I think what happened, though, is you have Kevin Feige’s MCU. It’s a different world. “When I made The Punisher, it was on Netflix. It wasn’t really under the banner of the MCU so much. “I stand behind that series. I think we did a really good job. I think Jon Bernthal is a brilliant Punisher, and I’m excited for him to be in [Spider-Man: Brand New Day]. “But no, I feel privileged that I got to play two parts in the thing.”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is in cinemas now.