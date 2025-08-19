Search icon

19th Aug 2025

EastEnders has the most iconic theme tune of all time, research says

JOE

The most iconic TV theme tune of all time belongs to EastEnders, according to research

A poll, of 2,000 adults, found soap rival Coronation Street placed second on the list, followed by iconic sitcom Friends.

Rounding out the top five were The Simpsons, and Will Smith vehicle The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

But Gen Z were the age group most likely to rank animation Family Guy as having their favourite theme.

It also emerged, on average, Brits will watch TV with other people four times-a-week.

With the top telly bugbears found to be people asking loads of questions about a show, switching between channels – and accidentally giving away spoilers.

A quarter (24 per cent) who watch with others get cheesed off when their sofa-mates eat snacks too loudly.

While 21 per cent find it frustrating when other people keep the volume too low.

Reality TV star Scarlett Moffatt, said: “TV nights at home are my love language, chaotic, full of theme-tune singalongs and subtitle debates.

“But hunkering down on the couch with Scott and Jude is what makes it so special.

“I love celebrating the little quirks that turn ordinary nights into unforgettable family moments, because watching together is always more fun, even if Jude is the remote-control-king nowadays.”

A quarter of those polled confessed to being a nightmare to watch TV with, because they’re always asking questions themselves.

For 40 per cent of them, they’re just trying to understand a plot point better – but 31 per cent admitted they simply weren’t paying enough attention.

The research also revealed what TV viewers would like to make watching telly collectively better – with 20 per cent opting for snack bowls that perfectly divide portions between people.

And 19 per cent would like a family-sized footstool, so everyone could put their feet up, and 15 per cent long for a device that sets the TV at the ‘perfect’ volume.

Brits also found an appetite for celebrity company in front of the box, with David Attenborough, Ant and Dec and Olivia Colman ranking top three of Britain’s most sought-after telly companions.

TV personality and radio host, Sam Thompson, added: “I’m all about turning TV nights into a proper event with bean bags, onesies and volume up.

“It’s my favourite time to just hang out with mates, even if it takes us an hour to agree on what to watch and someone always falls asleep halfway through.”

Most iconic theme tunes of all time

1.Eastenders – 15%

2. Coronation Street – 14%

3. Friends – 11%

4. The Simpsons – 9%

5. Fresh Prince of Bel-Air – 8%

6. Big Bang Theory – 5%

7. Family Guy – 5%

8. Strictly Come Dancing – 4%

9. Neighbours – 3%

10. Gavin and Stacey – 3%

