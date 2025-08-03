Dua Lipa given Kosovo citizenship by president

“It feels like my two sides are now one”

Dua Lipa has been given Kosovo citizenship by the president of the country and has said it “feels like my two sides are now one”.

The global pop star was born in London to Kosovan-Albanian parents and even lived in the capital of Kosovo, Pristina, between ages 11 and 15.

President Vjosa Osmani said it was an “honour” to grant Lipa citizenship.

She described the singer as “one of the most iconic cultural figures in our country’s history”.

In a statement, Lipa added: “It completes the duality I have always had within. I love this country and this means so much to me and my family.”

Taking to X, Osamni wrote: “Dua and Kosovo have always been inseparable. From the world’s biggest stages to the hearts of millions, she’s carried our story with strength, pride, and grace…

“Our gratitude is endless for everything Dua has done, and continues to do for Kosovo.”

“Kosovo’s gem – welcome back home,” she added in a separate post.

Speaking about the news, Mayor of Pristina Perparim Rama said: “The granting of Kosovan citizenship to Dua Lipa is not only a celebration of her deep-rooted connection to our homeland, but also a powerful symbol of unity, cultural pride, and international friendship.

“Dua Lipa has long been a beacon of Kosovo’s values, resilience, creativity, and hope, on the global stage. Dua’s commitment to our youth, her advocacy for arts and education, and her founding of the Sunny Hill Festival have brought the world to Prishtina and Prishtina to the world.

“This milestone strengthens the bridge between Kosovo and the United Kingdom, highlighting the shared values and vibrant cultural ties that bind our nations. We are deeply thankful to have such an extraordinary icon representing us with grace and brilliance.

“Welcome home, Dua. You are forever part of our story.”

Lipa now has citizenship for Britain, Albania and Kosovo.

She was given Albanian citizenship in 2022 for promoting the country through her music and fame.