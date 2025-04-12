Search icon

12th Apr 2025

One of the best revenge thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

Stephen Porzio

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Saturday, 12 April) is Dead Man’s Shoes, the incredible 2004 psychological revenge thriller from co-writer and director Shane Meadows (This is England).

The film follows Richard (co-writer Paddy Considine), a British soldier who returns to his sleepy Derbyshire hometown to get even with the thugs who brutalised his brother (Toby Kebbell) years ago.

Dead Man’s Shoes received mixed reviews upon its release due to its grim tone and extreme violence.

That said, its ferocious lead turn by Considine, its gritty filmmaking by Meadows and its haunting tale of how violence begets violence have led to it now being considered a bonafide classic.

The movie was featured in Empire Magazine’s 2008 list of the 500 greatest movies of all time. It also inspired a wave of similarly dark British thrillers.

Dead Man’s Shoes is airing on Film4 tonight at 10.50pm. It should also be available to stream on Channel 4’s website after it airs.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Nobody – Film4 – 9pm

From the producers of John Wick, Bob Odenkirk makes for a surprisingly great action man in this very entertaining flick.

Grown Ups – Comedy Central – 9pm

Adam Sandler leads a cast of his friends in this comedy that got bad reviews from critics but was a box-office hit.

Drop Zone – Legend – 9pm

Wesley Snipes stars in this ’90s action thriller as a U.S. Marshal who, in order to break up a drug smuggling gang, must take to the skies.

Runaway Jury – Legend Xtra – 9pm

This 2003 legal thriller based on a novel by John Grisham (A Time to Kill, The Firm, The Pelican Brief) boasts an A-list cast.

Rubikon – Sky Sci-Fi – 9pm

This Austrian sci-fi centres on the crew of a space station who clash with each other after Earth disappears below them in a brown, toxic fog and all contact is broken off with the ground.

Men in Black – Sky Showcase – 9.30pm

Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones team up in this brilliant sci-fi action comedy about government agents who monitor and police extraterrestrials.

Black Box – BBC Four – 9.40pm

This French thriller about the investigation into a mysterious deadly plane crash holds a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Gangs of New York – Channel 4 – 10pm

We’re still waiting on the TV show adaptation of this Martin Scorsese period crime epic.

Striking Distance – Legend – 11.05pm

Bruce Willis plays a former homicide detective on the hunt for a serial killer in this watchable ’90s thriller.

US Marshals – ITV4 – 11.05pm

Another action thriller about a U.S. Marshal – except this time, the marshal is played by Tommy Lee Jones, and it’s a spin-off to The Fugitive.

The Graduate – BBC Two – 11.55pm

This Oscar-winning ’60s comedy-drama stars a young Dustin Hoffman as a disillusioned college graduate who begins an affair with an older woman (Anne Bancroft) and then becomes obsessed with her daughter (Katharine Ross).

Topics:

Movies On TV,revenge thrillers,thriller,thrillers

