Search icon

Entertainment

21st Jul 2025

David Beckham left with ‘terrible’ bald patch after trying to cut his own hair

Ava Keady

His wife, Victoria, said the patch ‘looks terrible’.

David Beckham has been left with a ‘terrible’ bald patch after trying to cut his own hair.

The 50-year-old is usually a trendsetter, but it seems he took DIY hairdressing a bit too far…

He has attempted to hide the damage, revealing that the clipper of his hair trimmer fell off while he was shaving.

Posh spice took to her Instagram to share the aftermath, asking her husband, ‘what have you done?’

The ex-footballer replied: “It’s not funny. The clipper head fell off.”

“The hours of content that the kids have got from this,” joked Victoria.

“It does not look good. I’m going to always be honest with you – it looks terrible.”

In the 2023 Netflix show Beckham, which followed the lives of the 90’s power couple, David recalled when he first shaved his head.

“I had a hairdresser at the time called Tyler. I said to him: ‘I’m gonna cut my hair’ and he was like: ‘Are you sure? You really want to do that?’”

He continued to explain how Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson confronted the look.

“And [Ferguson] said: ‘David, take the cap off,’ and I said no.”

The star added that after Ferguson commented on his stubbornness, he eventually took off the cap.

According to Beckham, the hairstyle didn’t come about for publicity’s sake.

“I never did it to create attention. I’m not that person.”

Topics:

Alex Ferguson,David Beckham,Instagram,Manchester United,Victoria Beckham

RELATED ARTICLES

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to passengers booking flights to ‘get prepared now’

Instagram

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to passengers booking flights to ‘get prepared now’

By Dan Seddon

Influencer throws his screaming 7-year-old son from cliff to ‘teach him a lesson’

Influencer

Influencer throws his screaming 7-year-old son from cliff to ‘teach him a lesson’

By Sammi Minion

Former Man United player suing club over ‘clinical negligence’

Football

Former Man United player suing club over ‘clinical negligence’

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Police investigating Married At First Sight star’s ‘sex assault’ on honeymoon 

Channel 4

Police investigating Married At First Sight star’s ‘sex assault’ on honeymoon 

By Ava Keady

Danny Dyer slams Starmer as he calls for working class people to be put in charge

Acting

Danny Dyer slams Starmer as he calls for working class people to be put in charge

By Dan Seddon

Oleksandr Usyk calls out four boxers minutes after knocking out Dubois

Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk calls out four boxers minutes after knocking out Dubois

By Dan Seddon

One of the best gangster movies of all time is on TV tonight

Entertainment

One of the best gangster movies of all time is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Sydney Sweeney’s dad couldn’t sit through one of her most X-rated performances

Euphoria

Sydney Sweeney’s dad couldn’t sit through one of her most X-rated performances

By JOE

A future cult classic movie is airing on TV tonight

Cinema

A future cult classic movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Police investigating Married At First Sight star’s ‘sex assault’ on honeymoon 

Channel 4

Police investigating Married At First Sight star’s ‘sex assault’ on honeymoon 

By Ava Keady

Mikel Arteta breaks silence on Thomas Partey rape charges 

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta breaks silence on Thomas Partey rape charges 

By Sammi Minion

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s 13-year-old grandson shot dead by own father in ‘tragic accident’

America

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s 13-year-old grandson shot dead by own father in ‘tragic accident’

By Harry Warner

Chris Martin issues warning to audience at first gig since ‘kiss cam’ scandal

Coldplay

Chris Martin issues warning to audience at first gig since ‘kiss cam’ scandal

By Harry Warner

Paul Gascoigne rushed to intensive care unit after collapsing at home

Dorset

Paul Gascoigne rushed to intensive care unit after collapsing at home

By Harry Warner

Boy, 8, sells his Pokemon collection to save his dog’s life

animal

Boy, 8, sells his Pokemon collection to save his dog’s life

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Boeing passenger plane catches fire shortly after takeoff

Airplane

Boeing passenger plane catches fire shortly after takeoff

By Dan Seddon

Man dies after being sucked in MRI machine due to his long metal necklace

Death

Man dies after being sucked in MRI machine due to his long metal necklace

By Dan Seddon

Footage shows wheelchair user ‘hitching a ride’ on back of police van

bristol

Footage shows wheelchair user ‘hitching a ride’ on back of police van

By Ava Keady

Lionesses star Jess Carter targeted by racist abuse during Euros

England Lionesses

Lionesses star Jess Carter targeted by racist abuse during Euros

By Erin McLaughlin

Danny Dyer slams Starmer as he calls for working class people to be put in charge

Acting

Danny Dyer slams Starmer as he calls for working class people to be put in charge

By Dan Seddon

Scheme to humiliate Donald Trump during UK visit raises £10,000 in a day

Donald Trump

Scheme to humiliate Donald Trump during UK visit raises £10,000 in a day

By Erin McLaughlin

Load more stories