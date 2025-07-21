David Beckham left with ‘terrible’ bald patch after trying to cut his own hair

His wife, Victoria, said the patch ‘looks terrible’.

David Beckham has been left with a ‘terrible’ bald patch after trying to cut his own hair.

The 50-year-old is usually a trendsetter, but it seems he took DIY hairdressing a bit too far…

He has attempted to hide the damage, revealing that the clipper of his hair trimmer fell off while he was shaving.

Posh spice took to her Instagram to share the aftermath, asking her husband, ‘what have you done?’

The ex-footballer replied: “It’s not funny. The clipper head fell off.”

“The hours of content that the kids have got from this,” joked Victoria.

“It does not look good. I’m going to always be honest with you – it looks terrible.”

In the 2023 Netflix show Beckham, which followed the lives of the 90’s power couple, David recalled when he first shaved his head.

“I had a hairdresser at the time called Tyler. I said to him: ‘I’m gonna cut my hair’ and he was like: ‘Are you sure? You really want to do that?’”

He continued to explain how Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson confronted the look.

“And [Ferguson] said: ‘David, take the cap off,’ and I said no.”

The star added that after Ferguson commented on his stubbornness, he eventually took off the cap.

According to Beckham, the hairstyle didn’t come about for publicity’s sake.

“I never did it to create attention. I’m not that person.”