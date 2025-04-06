Search icon

Entertainment

06th Apr 2025

An absolutely star-studded crime thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

JOE

It is definitely one of Bruce Willis’ most underrated movies.

Lucky Number Slevin, the 2006 neo-noir crime thriller movie with a truly all-star cast, is our movie pick for tonight (Sunday, April 6).

Directed by Paul McGuigan (Gangster No. 1, Sherlock), the film sees a case of mistaken identity put a man named Slevin (Josh Hartnett, Black Hawk Down) in the middle of a war between two rival New York crime lords: The Rabbi (Oscar-winner Ben Kingsley) and the Boss (Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman).

“While under the watchful eyes of Detective Brikowski (Stanley Tucci) and well-known assassin Goodkat (Bruce Willis), Slevin must quickly devise a plan to save his skin before his luck runs out,” the plot synopsis reads.

Also starring Lucy Liu as Slevin’s kindly neighbour, Lucky Number Slevin was a hit at the box office upon release but received mixed reviews from critics.

That said, it seems to have developed a bit of a cult following from the general public – holding an 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.7 IMDB score.

This is easy to see why thanks to the movie’s stylish direction, snappy script, twisty story and of course, its all-star cast.

You can read a sample of some of the positive reviews the film received right here:

Chicago Reader: “With its diabolical ending, this is the movie equivalent of a crossword puzzle: fun, clever, and disposable.”

Chicago Tribune: “The talk is witty, the twists are ingenious, the look and the mood are drop-dead.”

Detroit News: “With its curlicue plot, consummate cast and crackerjack dialogue, Lucky Number Slevin is the sharpest bang-bang flick of the year so far.”

Ebert & Roeper: “Entertaining as heck.”

New York Daily News: “Jason Smilovic’s screenplay for Paul McGuigan’s Lucky Number Slevin would be too clever for its own good if it weren’t so… darn clever.”

Lucky Number Slevin is airing on Legend at 10.55pm tonight. It is also available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Here are the other movies on TV tonight

Boiling Point – Channel 4 – 10.55pm

This British drama has a whopping 99% on Rotten Tomatoes.

All shot in one long camera take, Boiling Point focuses on the head chef (Stephen Graham) at one of the hottest restaurants in London.

Directed by Philip Barantini, who also directed new Netflix series Adolescence, the film is a must-watch.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade – E4 – 9pm

The third instalment of the Indiana Jones franchise.

The Mummy – Legend Xtra – 9pm

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz star in this 1999 American action-adventure film.

Topics:

Bruce Willis,Entertainment,Film

RELATED ARTICLES

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston was ‘torture’

Awkward

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston was ‘torture’

By JOE

Keanu Reeves reveals he’s been married to Winona Ryder for over 30 years

Bram Stoker

Keanu Reeves reveals he’s been married to Winona Ryder for over 30 years

By Nina McLaughlin

Line of Duty ‘set to return’ as filming start date ‘already set’

Entertainment

Line of Duty ‘set to return’ as filming start date ‘already set’

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

You might enjoy the new Minecraft movie so long as you’re aware of one thing

A Minecraft Movie

You might enjoy the new Minecraft movie so long as you’re aware of one thing

By Stephen Porzio

A brilliant sci-fi action movie is airing on TV tonight

action

A brilliant sci-fi action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

One of 2025’s very best movies is finally available to stream at home

JOE Film Club

One of 2025’s very best movies is finally available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

An absolute cult classic movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An absolute cult classic movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has re-added one of the tensest thriller movies of the 21st century

Crime

Prime Video has re-added one of the tensest thriller movies of the 21st century

By Stephen Porzio

Rumer Willis speaks out in defence of taking baths with her sisters

Bruce Willis

Rumer Willis speaks out in defence of taking baths with her sisters

By Zoe Hodges

Doctor says never take paracetamol to treat a hangover and reveals what to take instead

Alcohol

Doctor says never take paracetamol to treat a hangover and reveals what to take instead

By Charlie Herbert

Obama issues blunt 8-word statement following Trump’s introduction of tariffs

Obama issues blunt 8-word statement following Trump’s introduction of tariffs

By Ava Keady

Woman who ‘died for three days’ reveals the terrifying message she saw on the other side

Afterlife

Woman who ‘died for three days’ reveals the terrifying message she saw on the other side

By JOE

Netflix star Manuel Masalva ‘fighting for his life’ in coma

Netflix star Manuel Masalva ‘fighting for his life’ in coma

By Ava Keady

Influencer Hailey Okula dies aged 33

sensitive

Influencer Hailey Okula dies aged 33

By Ava Keady

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Man United host Man City

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Man United host Man City

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Tom Hanks’ daughter says her childhood was ‘filled with violence’

Tom Hanks’ daughter says her childhood was ‘filled with violence’

By Ava Keady

Brits urged to prepare 72-hour survival kit amid fears of Russian sabotage

Russia

Brits urged to prepare 72-hour survival kit amid fears of Russian sabotage

By Nina McLaughlin

Two Labour MPs denied entry and deported from Israel

Israel

Two Labour MPs denied entry and deported from Israel

By Nina McLaughlin

MP Dan Norris arrested on suspicion of child sex offences and rape

Dan Norris

MP Dan Norris arrested on suspicion of child sex offences and rape

By Nina McLaughlin

You might enjoy the new Minecraft movie so long as you’re aware of one thing

A Minecraft Movie

You might enjoy the new Minecraft movie so long as you’re aware of one thing

By Stephen Porzio

Elton John reveals he ‘can’t see TV’ or ‘watch his sons play rugby’

Elton John

Elton John reveals he ‘can’t see TV’ or ‘watch his sons play rugby’

By Sean Crosbie

Load more stories