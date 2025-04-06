An absolutely star-studded crime thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

It is definitely one of Bruce Willis’ most underrated movies.

Lucky Number Slevin, the 2006 neo-noir crime thriller movie with a truly all-star cast, is our movie pick for tonight (Sunday, April 6).

Directed by Paul McGuigan (Gangster No. 1, Sherlock), the film sees a case of mistaken identity put a man named Slevin (Josh Hartnett, Black Hawk Down) in the middle of a war between two rival New York crime lords: The Rabbi (Oscar-winner Ben Kingsley) and the Boss (Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman).

“While under the watchful eyes of Detective Brikowski (Stanley Tucci) and well-known assassin Goodkat (Bruce Willis), Slevin must quickly devise a plan to save his skin before his luck runs out,” the plot synopsis reads.

Also starring Lucy Liu as Slevin’s kindly neighbour, Lucky Number Slevin was a hit at the box office upon release but received mixed reviews from critics.

That said, it seems to have developed a bit of a cult following from the general public – holding an 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.7 IMDB score.

This is easy to see why thanks to the movie’s stylish direction, snappy script, twisty story and of course, its all-star cast.

You can read a sample of some of the positive reviews the film received right here:

Chicago Reader: “With its diabolical ending, this is the movie equivalent of a crossword puzzle: fun, clever, and disposable.”

Chicago Tribune: “The talk is witty, the twists are ingenious, the look and the mood are drop-dead.”

Detroit News: “With its curlicue plot, consummate cast and crackerjack dialogue, Lucky Number Slevin is the sharpest bang-bang flick of the year so far.”

Ebert & Roeper: “Entertaining as heck.”

New York Daily News: “Jason Smilovic’s screenplay for Paul McGuigan’s Lucky Number Slevin would be too clever for its own good if it weren’t so… darn clever.”

Lucky Number Slevin is airing on Legend at 10.55pm tonight. It is also available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Here are the other movies on TV tonight

Boiling Point – Channel 4 – 10.55pm

This British drama has a whopping 99% on Rotten Tomatoes.

All shot in one long camera take, Boiling Point focuses on the head chef (Stephen Graham) at one of the hottest restaurants in London.

Directed by Philip Barantini, who also directed new Netflix series Adolescence, the film is a must-watch.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade – E4 – 9pm

The third instalment of the Indiana Jones franchise.

The Mummy – Legend Xtra – 9pm

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz star in this 1999 American action-adventure film.