Search icon

Entertainment

22nd Jul 2025

Chris Hughes reveals nickname JoJo Siwa has for his private parts

JOE

On this episode of things we didn’t need to know…

Chris Hughes has revealed the nickname JoJo Siwa has for his private parts.

It’s fair to say absolutely no one asked for this information…

The 32-year-old ex-Love Islander met the 22-year-old reality star on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year, and their unlikely relationship left viewers very confused.

However, shortly after leaving the show, the pair confirmed their relationship.

Speaking to E! News earlier this week, the star spilled a bit too much information.

 “She calls my balls Jimmy and Timmy. So she must like Jimmy and Timmy,” he told the outlet.

He further added that she loves ‘the rhyming lingo.’

On a sweeter note, he called the American singer the love of his life.

Hughes revealed: “She’s literally the love of my life, but she’s also my best friend. Like, we sit and do nothing together.”

The sports presenter recalled his first date with JoJo, saying: “We went up to Malibu and we went for a lovely dinner and it was like a date night. On the way back – it was like an hour drive home – we parked up and we said to each other, ‘That was actually our first proper date together.”

It’s clear JoJo feels similarly, as just last month, the Dance Moms star revealed to TMZ that she had ‘so many thoughts’ about marrying Chris.

“He is my favourite person in the world… It’s beautiful, it kind of radiates. He’s my favourite person and I am very grateful and very happy.”

A very unlikely match, but the pair seem to be on cloud nine!

Topics:

Celebrity Big Brother,Chris Hughes,Jojo Siwa,Love Island

RELATED ARTICLES

JoJo Siwa announces UK and European tour dates – and these are the ticket prices

Affiliate

JoJo Siwa announces UK and European tour dates – and these are the ticket prices

By Jonny Yates

Love Island star quits the show following major controversy

Love Island

Love Island star quits the show following major controversy

By Kat O'Connor

Andrew Le Page slams Tasha Ghouri in brutal Instagram rant

Andrew Le Page

Andrew Le Page slams Tasha Ghouri in brutal Instagram rant

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

An excellent crime thriller movie with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An excellent crime thriller movie with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Macaulay Culkin says his son thinks he is Kevin from Home Alone

Film

Macaulay Culkin says his son thinks he is Kevin from Home Alone

By Sammi Minion

Ellen DeGeneres confirms she moved to the UK because of Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Ellen DeGeneres confirms she moved to the UK because of Donald Trump

By Dan Seddon

David Beckham left with ‘terrible’ bald patch after trying to cut his own hair

Alex Ferguson

David Beckham left with ‘terrible’ bald patch after trying to cut his own hair

By Ava Keady

Police investigating Married At First Sight star’s ‘sex assault’ on honeymoon 

Channel 4

Police investigating Married At First Sight star’s ‘sex assault’ on honeymoon 

By Ava Keady

Danny Dyer slams Starmer as he calls for working class people to be put in charge

Acting

Danny Dyer slams Starmer as he calls for working class people to be put in charge

By Dan Seddon

Ozzy Osbourne dies aged 76, weeks after farewell show

Ozzy Osbourne dies aged 76, weeks after farewell show

By JOE

‘I attended the UK’s largest sex festival – here’s what goes on at the Swingathon’

News

‘I attended the UK’s largest sex festival – here’s what goes on at the Swingathon’

By JOE

Donald Trump told to ‘go f*** yourself’ live on TV by presenter

News

Donald Trump told to ‘go f*** yourself’ live on TV by presenter

By Sammi Minion

State pension age could rise to 74 as warning issued

government

State pension age could rise to 74 as warning issued

By Harry Warner

Amy Bradley ‘found’ on sex worker website 20 years ago but FBI dropped case

sensitive

Amy Bradley ‘found’ on sex worker website 20 years ago but FBI dropped case

By JOE

Sir Tom Jones issues sad health update as he cancels concert hours before he’s due on stage

Singer

Sir Tom Jones issues sad health update as he cancels concert hours before he’s due on stage

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Diogo Jota’s widow shares first post since footballer’s tragic death

Jota

Diogo Jota’s widow shares first post since footballer’s tragic death

By Sammi Minion

Company offers staff half-hour masturbation breaks to boost productivity

masturbation

Company offers staff half-hour masturbation breaks to boost productivity

By JOE

Woman who filmed CEO kiss cam at Coldplay concert reveals how much she’s made from clip

Coldplay

Woman who filmed CEO kiss cam at Coldplay concert reveals how much she’s made from clip

By Harry Warner

Reading and Leeds Festival 2025: lineup, stage times and how to still get tickets

Leeds Festival

Reading and Leeds Festival 2025: lineup, stage times and how to still get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Survey reveals how often most people masturbate – and the results are surprising

Health

Survey reveals how often most people masturbate – and the results are surprising

By Dan Seddon

An excellent crime thriller movie with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An excellent crime thriller movie with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories