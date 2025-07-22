Chris Hughes reveals nickname JoJo Siwa has for his private parts

On this episode of things we didn’t need to know…

Chris Hughes has revealed the nickname JoJo Siwa has for his private parts.

It’s fair to say absolutely no one asked for this information…

The 32-year-old ex-Love Islander met the 22-year-old reality star on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year, and their unlikely relationship left viewers very confused.

However, shortly after leaving the show, the pair confirmed their relationship.

Speaking to E! News earlier this week, the star spilled a bit too much information.

“She calls my balls Jimmy and Timmy. So she must like Jimmy and Timmy,” he told the outlet.

He further added that she loves ‘the rhyming lingo.’

On a sweeter note, he called the American singer the love of his life.

Hughes revealed: “She’s literally the love of my life, but she’s also my best friend. Like, we sit and do nothing together.”

The sports presenter recalled his first date with JoJo, saying: “We went up to Malibu and we went for a lovely dinner and it was like a date night. On the way back – it was like an hour drive home – we parked up and we said to each other, ‘That was actually our first proper date together.”

It’s clear JoJo feels similarly, as just last month, the Dance Moms star revealed to TMZ that she had ‘so many thoughts’ about marrying Chris.

“He is my favourite person in the world… It’s beautiful, it kind of radiates. He’s my favourite person and I am very grateful and very happy.”

A very unlikely match, but the pair seem to be on cloud nine!