19th Apr 2025

Celebrity Big Brother star calls housemates ‘rats’ post-eviction

Dan Seddon

Daley Thompson left the show on Friday evening

The latest star to be evicted from this year’s Celebrity Big Brother hasn’t responded well to those who nominated him.

Daley Thompson, an Olympic decathlete who won gold medals at Moscow 1980 and Los Angeles 1984, became the fourth contestant out of the door on Friday night, following Mickey Rourke, Michael Fabricant and Trisha Goddard.

While catching up with presenters Will Best and AJ Odudu, the 66-year-old was initially in good spirits, describing his co-stars as “funny, revealing” and “great”.

His demeanour cracked, though, when it was revealed that Patsy Palmer, Angellica Bell, Donna Preston and Chris Hughes each claimed in the Diary Room that he didn’t pull his weight around the house.

Daley Thompson on Celebrity Big Brother (ITV)

“None of them surprised me because they’re all rats,” Thompson said, before swearing on his son’s life that he’d done his fair share of the chores.

He went on to add: “In there, all you can do, I think is, all I could do is just try and be the person that I am. Whereas all the people in there – they’re all performative artists, there are some people who are professional reality stars, if you do that all the time, you know how to play the game.”

Meanwhile, the evictee also suggested he didn’t turn up with a gameplan, despite being competitive by nature.

“No, it’s absolutely out of my control. I’d have been happy to come out first or last, on that boy’s head,” Thompson added, pointing to his son in the crowd.

This comes after Love Islander Hughes took one of the tasks a little too literally this week by urinating in a prop cat litter tray.

“This is Big Brother. House cats are reminded that they can use the human toilets,” the disembodied voice announced.

Celebrity Big Brother,TV

