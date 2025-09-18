Camp Rock 3 has officially been given the go ahead by Disney

It will see the return of the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato

Camp Rock 3 is officially in the works following Disney’s approval and will feature some of our favourite Camp Rockers.

The iconic musical will see the return of Joe Jonas (Shane Gray), Nick Jonas (Nate Gray), and Kevin Jonas (Jason Gray), who will also join Demi Lovato (Mitchie Torres) as executive producers.

Even though Camp Rock first aired in 2008, with Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam being released two years later in 2010, the franchise has gained fans across generations, making the third instalment a major deal to fans worldwide.

A September 17 press release read: “The story picks up when Connect 3 lose their opening act for a major reunion tour, returning to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing.

“As campers vie for the chance to open for their favourite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances.”

The third instalment of the franchise will feature another familiar face, Maria Canals-Barrera, as she’s set to reprise her role as Connie Torres.

Actors including Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, and Lumi Pollack will make their debut in the widely popular and nostalgic franchise.

Joe Jonas already gave his followers a sneak peek at the set of the new film, which is being filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, on his Instagram.

In the clip, Joe, Nick and Kevin can be seen hilariously lip-syncing to an audio of the original Camp Rock film. He captioned the video: “Good morning campers.”

The singer follows up the humorous skit with another video revealing a dock that reads, “Camp Rock 3”, while the iconic This Is Me track plays in the background, captioning it: “Close enough. Welcome back, Shane Gray.”

Even though Demi won’t be making a return on screen, she did react to the announcement on her Instagram, writing alongside the official artwork: “Another one but make it camp!! Good luck to this next class of campers.”

The news comes a month after Joe Jonas teased the making of the movie. While on an episode of Hot Ones Versus, Joe was challenged to read the latest entry in his notes app, after which he opened his phone and read out loud: “Read Camp Rock 3.”

It has been an amazing few weeks for us Camp Rock fans as we recently got to enjoy an onstage, live performance of ‘Wouldn’t Change a Thing’ during a Jonas Brothers concert when they brought out Demi Lovato to sing her part of the wistful ballad.

2000s kids just fell to their knees with this performance of “wouldn’t change a thing” by demi lovato and the jonas brotherspic.twitter.com/jvM6z2wunE — daniel 🌙 (@ohoneygotovegas) August 11, 2025

Despite there not being an official release date yet, Camp Rock 3 is officially in production, and we couldn’t be more excited.