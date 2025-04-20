Search icon

20th Apr 2025

Camila Cabello names person she lost her virginity to when she was 20

The ‘Work From Home’ singer opened up about her sex life on a podcast.

Camila Cabello has revealed who she lost her virginity to when she was 20-years-old and described the moment as “beautiful”.

The 27-year-old appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast, which is hosted by Hollywood actor Dax Shepard (Without A Paddle), where she candidly addressed her sex life.

The singer, who was a member of girl group Fifth Harmony before forging a solo career, told how her first relationship was aged 20.

Camila revealed that she dated This Morning relationship guru Matthew Hussey, now 37, and described him as someone who “expanded her world.”

Hussey often appeared on the ITV daytime series with his Ultimate Guide To Dating Dos and Don’ts.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 24: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Matthew Hussey (L) and Camila Cabello attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage)

She described how she met him by chance when they were both appearing as guests on US talk show Today.

Camila admitted she was aware of Hussey and had listened to his popular Love Life podcast previously.

“We went to dinner that night, and that was my first relationship. It was late for my first. I was like, Oh, my God. I’ve never had a boyfriend. There was literally eight songs that were basically lonely.

Shepard’s co-host Monica Padman then asked: “Had you been having sex at all before 20?”

Cabello replied: “That was my first time having sex. It was love making. It was beautiful.”

The Havana singer described Hussey as a “great partner” and a “really great person.”

“It was like the perfect first relationship,” she added. “He really expanded my world because he wasn’t in my industry, too. It was like, oh, my God, have you ever seen Anthony Bourdaine, Parts Unkown? And have you ever seen Studio Ghibli films?

“He just expanded my references because before that, it was six years just in the music industry. We traveled and we took trips. I remember when Havana was really big, I was just like, ‘but most importantly, I’m in love’. It was a great year. I really want this year to be similar for me. I really hope I meet someone that I really like because it’s been a while.”

The pair split in 2019, and Cabello went on to date fellow pop star Shawn Mendes for two years.

Hussey, on the other hand, married world-renowned wedding photographer Audrey Le Strat in 2023.

Originally from Essex, he currently lives in America and can charge up to £8,000 an hour for his dating advice.

His celebrity clients include Eva Longoria and Tyra Banks.

