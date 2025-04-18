One of the funnest action movies of the decade is on TV tonight

The film has earned comparisons to Guy Ritchie and Quentin Tarantino.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Friday, 18 April) is Bullet Train, the very fun Brad Pitt-led action comedy movie from 2022.

Pitt in the film plays Ladybug, a notoriously unlucky assassin who is determined to complete his latest assignment in Japan peacefully after one too many of his jobs have gone sideways.

“Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe – all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives – on the world’s fastest train,” the plot synopsis reads.

Bullet Train was helmed by veteran stunt performer and coordinator turned director David Leitch (Atomic Blonde, last year’s The Fall Guy), which makes sense given the movie’s impressive action set-pieces.

And though Leitch’s film earned many comparisons from critics upon release to the crime comedies of Guy Ritchie and Quentin Tarantino, we’d argue that what sets it apart is its unique train setting and Pitt’s endearingly sweet performance.

Plus, it has a great supporting cast, including Aaron-Taylor Johnson, Andrew Koji, Bad Bunny, Brian Tyree Henry, Hiroyuki Sanada, Joey King, Karen Fukuhara, Logan Lerman, Michael Shannon, Sandra Bullock and Zazie Beetz, as well as some other noteworthy cameos which we won’t spoil.

Bullet Train is airing on TV tonight on Film4 at 9pm. It should also be available to stream on Channel 4 after it airs.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – Channel 4 – 9pm

Harrison Ford’s divisive fourth outing as Indiana Jones.

47 Meters Down – Sky Sci-Fi – 9pm

In this survival horror, two sisters (Claire Holt and Mandy Moore) on vacation become trapped in a cage at the bottom of the ocean as great white sharks circle nearby.

Drop Zone – Legend – 9pm

Wesley Snipes stars in this ’90s action thriller as a U.S. Marshal who, in order to break up a drug smuggling gang, must take to the skies.

Ulzana’s Raid – Legend Xtra – 9pm

Burt Lancaster headlines this ’70s revisionist Western from director Robert Aldrich (The Dirty Dozen).

The Way of the Dragon – Sky Max – 9.40pm

Bruce Lee’s beloved martial arts action comedy.

The King’s Speech – BBC Two – 10pm

This 2010 historical drama starring Colin Firth won four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor.

Fall – BBC One (except NI and Wales) – 10.30pm

In this 2022 survival thriller, two best friends and adrenaline seekers decide to take on the 2,000-foot climb up an abandoned TV tower.

But when they reach the top, the rusted ladder they used to climb it falls away, and they’re left with no apparent way back down.

Death Wish – Legend – 11.05pm

A New York City architect becomes a one-man vigilante squad after his wife is murdered by street punks.

Charles Bronson stars in this 1974 action-drama, which became a touchstone for the sub-genre of revenge films.

While She Was Out – Legend Xtra – 11.05pm

Oscar-winner Kim Basinger (LA Confidential) stars in this thriller as a suburban housewife forced to fend for herself when she becomes stranded in a desolate forest with four murderous thugs.

Men – Film4 – 11.35pm

In this very disturbing horror from writer-director Alex Garland (Annihilation, Warfare), Jessie Buckley plays a widowed woman who travels on holiday to a countryside village but becomes tormented by several men (all of whom are played by Rory Kinnear).

Glorious 39 – BBC Two – 11.50pm

Atonement’s Romola Garai stars in this thriller about a mystery surrounding a British family on the eve of World War II.