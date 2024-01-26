Benidorm icon drops biggest hint yet the show is returning for new series

Benidorm might be making a comeback…

The iconic British series ran from 2007 to 2018, and has been missing from our screens ever since.

However, a legend from the show has dropped the biggest clue yet that we might be in for some new seasons.

Sherrie Hewson, who played Joyce Temple-Savage in the series, gave fans fresh hope after she was asked about the possibility of another series.

One fan asked her: “Will there be another series of Benidorm, Joyce?”

To which the actress replied: “Never say never.”

Although these three little words may not sound incredibly hope-inducing, fans of the show think it’s the biggest indicator yet that season 11 may be on its way.

“Ooo exciting. I know Derren is writing again!!!!. What a joy a s11 would be,” one wrote.

A few months back, series creator Derren Little sent fans into a meltdown after he teased the possibility of another series, following his stint as a radio DJ.

“It’s been a difficult decision but I’ve decided to return back to writing for both television and theatre,” he said in a statement.

“I have had clear, recent indications that certain TV channels are interested in my decision and I hope you will be watching the fruits of my labour in time to come.

“Obviously there are always rumours surrounding such announcements but I would like to make it clear my decision to come out of retirement is purely to spend less time with my family.”