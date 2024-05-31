Search icon

Entertainment

31st May 2024

Bruce Willis’ daughter shares update following his dementia diagnosis

Ryan Price

The ‘Die Hard’ star was diagnosed in February 2023.

Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer has provided fans with an update on her dad’s battle with a rare and aggressive form of dementia.

The 69-year-old received a frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in early 2023, a year after retiring from his acting career.

According to the NHS website, FTD is different from the more well-known type of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease. But unlike Alzheimer’s, memory is not the first to go.

Aphasia – difficulty speaking and putting thoughts into words – is the first symptom for most. Willis has been struggling with this since the spring of 2022.

FTD also warps people’s personalities, as it affects the region of the brain responsible for mood regulation, prompting  sudden violent outbursts, inappropriateness in public, a lack of self-awareness, and anxiety. 

Like other types of dementia, frontotemporal dementia tends to develop slowly and get gradually worse over several years.

The Armageddon star has five daughters in total – Mabel and Evelyn with his current wife Emma, and Scout, Tallulah and Rumer with his ex-partner, Demi Moore.

Rumer appeared on the popular US talk show Today with Hoda & Jenna earlier this week, and opened up to the hosts about her dad’s struggle with the condition.

When asked how her Dad was doing, Rumer replied: “He’s so good.”

She added that he has a wonderful relationship with her own daughter Louetta: “They had some sweet moments during their last visit together, which was recently. Lou is just starting to walk a little bit, and she was walking over to him, and it was so sweet.

“He’s a girl dad, through and through. I saw him with my sisters, my little sisters. So you’re seeing that all come back again.”

When asked about the impact of Bruce’s battle on the rest of the family, she said: “It’s one of those things that is always evolving, but the most beautiful aspect of it is the depth of loving it reveals. When you take away some of the stuff that gets in the way of how we all connect everyday, it can be so powerful.”

Another of Willis’ daughters, Tallulah, spoke on The Drew Barrymore Show recently about her own relationship with her beloved father, saying: “I see love when I’m with him, and it’s my dad, and he loves me.

“Playing music… and sitting in that and this energy of love, it’s really special.”

Related Links:

Bruce Willis speaks publicly for first time since dementia diagnosis while celebrating 68th birthday

Bruce Willis is no longer totally verbal after dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis’ friend shares heartbreaking health update on the legendary actor

Quentin Tarantino looking to have Bruce Willis star in his final movie

Topics:

Bruce Willis,Dementia,Entertainment,Film,Hollywood

RELATED ARTICLES

Eminem calls out his own kids and brings Slim Shady back in new song

Eminem

Eminem calls out his own kids and brings Slim Shady back in new song

By Ryan Price

How I Met Your Mother actor caught fleeing country after allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriend

Breaking

How I Met Your Mother actor caught fleeing country after allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriend

By Ryan Price

Gaten Matarazzo says 40-year-old woman told him she had a crush on him aged 13

Entertainment

Gaten Matarazzo says 40-year-old woman told him she had a crush on him aged 13

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 401

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 401

By Charlie Herbert

Amanda Holden wears ‘naked dress’ on BGT after risking Ofcom complaints

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden wears ‘naked dress’ on BGT after risking Ofcom complaints

By Charlie Herbert

One of Guy Ritchie’s most beloved movies is getting surprise prequel series

Guy Ritchie

One of Guy Ritchie’s most beloved movies is getting surprise prequel series

By Stephen Porzio

Britain’s Got Talent hit with Ofcom complaints after fans slam ‘tasteless’ act

britain's got talent

Britain’s Got Talent hit with Ofcom complaints after fans slam ‘tasteless’ act

By Ryan Price

A very dark gangster thriller movie is on TV tonight

Chris Evans

A very dark gangster thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Robert De Niro has brutal two-word response to hecklers

Donald Trump

Robert De Niro has brutal two-word response to hecklers

By Stephen Porzio

Rishi Sunak confronted by student who asks why he ‘hates young people so much’

Conservative

Rishi Sunak confronted by student who asks why he ‘hates young people so much’

By Ryan Price

Heartbreaking update given about person who died in plane engine at Schiphol Airport

airport

Heartbreaking update given about person who died in plane engine at Schiphol Airport

By Ryan Price

Michael Jackson’s three kids are cut off from getting any of his money

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson’s three kids are cut off from getting any of his money

By Ryan Price

Influencer pays woman £15 to jump into lake and runs off when she says she can’t swim

Influencer

Influencer pays woman £15 to jump into lake and runs off when she says she can’t swim

By Charlie Herbert

Missing Players Part 4 – £100 Pro Direct Gift Card up for grabs!

Football

Missing Players Part 4 – £100 Pro Direct Gift Card up for grabs!

By Colin McDonnell

The average stag party now costs £1,500 per person

Stag Do

The average stag party now costs £1,500 per person

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

England fans face £4000 fines for wearing fake shirts at the Euros

England

England fans face £4000 fines for wearing fake shirts at the Euros

By Ryan Price

Aston Villa change their club crest again and everyone is saying the same thing

Aston Villa

Aston Villa change their club crest again and everyone is saying the same thing

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 401

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 401

By Charlie Herbert

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter files to drop dad’s last name on 18th birthday

Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter files to drop dad’s last name on 18th birthday

By Charlie Herbert

Amanda Holden wears ‘naked dress’ on BGT after risking Ofcom complaints

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden wears ‘naked dress’ on BGT after risking Ofcom complaints

By Charlie Herbert

Jose Mourinho agrees two year manager deal with new club

Fenerbahce

Jose Mourinho agrees two year manager deal with new club

By Ryan Price

Load more stories